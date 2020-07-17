Vicentico and Los Ángeles Azules celebrate their second collaboration

The Argentine singer Vicentico and the leader of the Mexican group Los Ángeles Azules, “El Doc” Elías Mejía, cannot hide their emotion when talking about the new version of “How am I going to forget you”, sung by the former and musicalized by the famous band from the Iztapalapa neighborhood -in the south of Mexico City- which premieres this Friday.

When Vicentico saw that “El Doc” was connected in the virtual interview, I can’t help but smile and his countenance showed the love that the Argentine has for the iconic Mexican group of cumbia.

The first approach between the two, they confessed, occurred in 2013 while Los Angeles recorded an album in which Vicentico lent his voice for the song “Youth”.

“I always remember when we recorded the song ‘Juventud’, another beautiful, super deep song that we did in Mexico and it was also an unforgettable experience for me. Every so often I put the song on because I really like what was left of it, ”said the also vocalist of Los Fabulosos Cadillacs.

Seven years later they present a new version of “How am I going to forget you”, one of the most emblematic songs by the Mejía Avante brothers and a very important song for Vicentico.

“It is a very important song for my family. Recently, in the middle of the quarantine, looking for old things, I found on my computer a version of the song made by my son, it is a very childish version. My son would be about 14 years old. I am very honored and happy to have made this collaboration, ”confirmed Vicentico, who says he deeply admires the work of the Mexican group.

Neither of them is very clear how it was that the singer ended up interpreting the song, if he decided or if it was the Angels themselves who took the initiative. Vicentico says, “I think it was all at once, right, Doc?”

“We were looking for Vicentico because the subject is very important in Argentina, he is one of the great favorites of all people and in the voice of Vicentico for me in particular it was a wow !, an explosion and a very special feeling”, Mejía commented, who is clear that it will be a great success thanks to the contribution of his friend.

But at first “El Doc” thought that the subject was too high-pitched for the voice of the popular Argentine singer. “It is true that it is a difficult song because it is sung very sharply, but I think it is so beautiful that if you sing it with love and with the feeling that the song has, somehow it will turn around,” he explained.

Vicentico and “El Doc” agree that collaborations are not always smooth, however, they acknowledged, theirs have been entirely genuine.

“Not all duets click. It was with us immediately, it is complicated but there are duets that we feel, vibrate and when there is not so much on one side as on the other, it is rejected, ”said Mejía.

The theme is part of the album “Los Ángeles Azules: from Buenos Aires to the world”, which will be released in full in August and which was recorded in a live concert from the Unione e Benevolenza hall, in the Argentine capital.

“We have seen each other a few times, but for some reason I have the feeling of being in family with them, we looked at each other and the song started to flow. This happens when there is wave, it does not always happen, it happens when there is communion and musical understanding and wave of the heart, “said Vicentico.

And he believes that this ease that both parties achieve by relating artistically is connected to the very personal way in which they both make music.

“I do not know if I am good or bad, but I am personal, it is when it works, when it is something natural from the heart, that is where things work popular music is like this, there is no turning around or they work or not and in this case I feel so, “he said.

That is why they hope to be able to do more collaborations, perhaps a concert together, they collude in the middle of an interview. “Either by myself or with The Fabulous Cadillacs, who are also all very fanatical. Imagine those two beasts together, we can do something crazy, “Vicentico told” El Doc “, who already plans to celebrate 40 years of the group in a big way, so he took him at his word.

For his part, Vicentico is preparing to release his album, which is already finished and for which songs such as “Freak” and “No tengo” are already known.