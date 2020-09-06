Vicente Fernández Jr. has another complaint

Vicente Fernández Jr. faces another complaint, now for touching a minor. The singer’s son was reported to the State Attorney’s Office for touching a minor, sources close to the case confirmed.

The alleged victim is the 14-year-old daughter of Karina Ortegón, Vicente Jr.’s still wife. Faced with this event, the same member of the Fernández family denies that he has disrespected the young woman.

“I categorically deny the accusation. I’ve never been with a minor. It’s not my way of being. I was raised by a great woman who is my mother and I would never be able to be with a minor or be absent from a minor. If they are accusing me, we will go to court where there will have to be evidence, “said the older brother of” El Potrillo “by phone.

Vicente Fernández Jr. added that so far the authorities have not notified him of the lawsuit. However, he claimed to be ready with his lawyer to face the incrimination. “I have not received any notification about it, but when it happens my lawyer will respond and be informed,” he said.

Ortegón filed another lawsuit against Charro de Huentitán’s son at the end of August; This was before the Center of Justice for Women (CJM) of the State of Jalisco for alleged domestic violence.