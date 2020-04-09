ViacomCBS Launches $100 Million COVID-19 Relief Fund

ViacomCBS has arrange a $100 million reduction fund to assist these impacted by COVID-19, in response to a memo to workers Thursday from CEO Bob Bakish.

It’s the most recent firm to ascertain funds to assist staff displaced by a shutdown of movie and TV manufacturing as a result of unfold of the coronavirus pandemic. These funds may even assist grants by the Movement Image & Tv Fund and The Actors Fund, in addition to contributions to charitable organizations.

On April 1, Comcast introduced it was organising a $500 million fund for staff. Netflix and WarnerMedia have each pledged $100 million.

Bakish’s full memo:

Group,

As you realize, COVID-19 has had an unprecedented impact on our trade, and, our firm has responded in a large number of how to cope with the disaster. This contains pivoting largely to work at home, placing new worker help applications in place, altering our method to dwell manufacturing, utilizing our media and types to assist customers and way more. In the present day, I wished to present you an replace on a number of the newer developments.

One notably difficult space on this interval has been manufacturing, as we’ve sadly needed to pause most of our TV and movie productions to guard the well being and security of our forged, crew and communities. This, in flip, has put in danger the livelihoods of our colleagues who assist carry these tales to life. In an effort to assist this neighborhood, our firm has already dedicated $100 million to assist present assist to these impacted by COVID-19, together with, after all, the non-staff workers on ViacomCBS productions whose operations have been affected. These funds may even assist grants by the Movement Image & Tv Fund and The Actors Fund, in addition to contributions to charitable organizations.

As well as, our manufacturers proceed to assist our audiences and communities, too. The most recent instance of this got here this week after we joined the world in acknowledging the unbelievable work of healthcare staff and first responders throughout all of our ViacomCBS linear channels and social accounts with #AloneTogether Thanks First Responders spots. These spots be a part of a bunch of campaigns already underway, together with: a sports-focused marketing campaign not too long ago launched by CBS Sports activities and the NFL referred to as #InThisTogether and #StayHomeStayStrong; Nickelodeon used their #KidsTogether particular to boost funds and consciousness for charities targeted on the wants of youngsters and first responders, and BET is producing a reduction effort particular, Saving Our Selves, to boost funds for communities of coloration most impacted; Comedy Central’s live-streamed comedy units to boost funds for LaughAid Covid-19 Aid Fund; and our simply introduced The One World: Collectively at Dwelling occasion in partnership with the World Well being Group and World Citizen throughout our ViacomCBS networks. On this time of disaster, it can be crucial that we use our media to assist our customers globally. And that is one thing we’ll proceed to look to do.

As we search for different methods to assist our communities, we’ll even be formally launching the brand new ViacomCBS Worker Matching Items Program within the coming weeks. Starting within the US and UK – and increasing to different areas sooner or later – ViacomCBS will match as much as $1,000 per 12 months of charitable contributions from full-time workers Vice President and under. Please keep tuned for a follow-up e mail with particulars about how one can take part. Within the interim, for those who’re on the lookout for methods to present again at a person stage, we’ve posted numerous digital volunteering alternatives on the COVID-19 useful resource pages of the legacy Viacom and CBS intranets, Greenroom and CBS & You. And know that we are going to be updating these websites with new data and sources as we proceed to work with our companions on different initiatives. So please keep tuned.

In these unsure occasions, giving again and supporting the well-being of our households, communities, and ourselves is extra vital than ever. And I couldn’t be prouder of how our firm has come collectively to supply reduction and assist to those that want it.

Keep properly,

Bob

Information of the fund and memo had been first reported in Selection.