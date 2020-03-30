ViacomCBS, Following Disney, Comcast, Announces $2.5 Billion Debt Sale

ViacomCBS is the most recent media conglom to faucet the debt market, saying plans to boost $2.5 billion by promoting notes.

Disney raised $6 billion final week and Comcast $Four billion earlier this week as corporations in – comparatively – robust positions look to construct up a money cushion towards the unsure economics of a spreading coronavirus pandemic.

ViacomCBS will promote $1.25 billion 4.75% senior notes due 2025 and $1.25 billion in 4.95% senior notes due 2031. The sale is anticipated to shut on April 1.

ViacomCBS mentioned it intends to make use of the web proceeds from the providing for common company functions, which can embrace compensation of excellent indebtedness.

BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan Securities and Morgan Stanley are managing the sale.

Different corporations, like Discovery and AMC Leisure have been tapping revolving credit score strains – principally loans which might be earmarked and out there however sit there till drawn down. Corporations begin paying curiosity after they faucet them.

ViacomCBS’ senior unsecured debt is at present rated BBB (secure) by Fitch Scores, Baa2 (secure) by Moody’s Buyers Service and BBB (detrimental) by S&P International Scores.