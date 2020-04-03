ViacomCBS Closes Purchase Of Stake In Miramax, With Distribution And First Look Deals

ViacomCBS stated Friday it’s closed on the acquisition of a 49% stake in Miramax from proprietor beIN Media Group, whih will retain 51% within the firm. The present Miramax management staff will proceed of their present roles.

ViacomCBS stated that $150 million of the $375 million pricetag was paid at closing and it’s dedicated to speculate $225 million – comprised of $45 million yearly over the subsequent 5 years – for use for brand new movie and tv productions and dealing capital.

Paramount Footage additionally entered into an unique, long-term distribution settlement for Miramax’s movie library and an unique, long-term first-look settlement permitting Paramount Footage to develop, produce, finance and distribute new movie and tv tasks primarily based on Miramax IP.

Qatar-based leisure firm beIn Media Group purchased Miramax – initially launched in 1979 by Bob advert Harvey Weinstein – in 2016 from shareholders Qatar Funding Authority and Colony Capital.

The Miramax library incorporates greater than 700 titles together with Greatest Image Oscar winners The English Affected person, Chicago, Shakespeare in Love and No Nation for Outdated Males.

“This represents a significant funding in and endorsement of our thriving Miramax enterprise, which has grown in worth underneath beIN Media Group’s possession and has a incredible future forward with main new films and unexploited premium dramas. We’re thrilled to associate with ViacomCBS and Paramount to discover additional alternatives round Miramax’s iconic IP, and in addition at group degree,” stated beIn Media chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi. The partership with the U.S. media conglom, “considerably will increase the size of our leisure enterprise [and] additional underlines beIN’s ambitions on the worldwide stage.”