Vertical Entertainment Nabs U.S. Rights To ‘Run With The Hunted’; Gravitas Lands ‘End of Sentence’ – Film Briefs

Vertical Entertainment has the North American distribution rights to Ron Perlman (Hellboy, Sons of Anarchy) and Michael Pitt (Boardwalk Empire, Ghost within the Shell)-starrer Run With The Hunted, written and directed by John Swab. Vertical, which beforehand secured the U.Ok. distribution rights, will launch the noir crime thriller in restricted theatrical and VOD launch this summer season. The plot facilities on Oscar, a younger boy who defends his finest pal, Loux, and kills her abusive father within the course of, forcing him to run away from his rural hometown. 15 years later, he has all however forgotten his previous and grow to be the chief of a band of misplaced youngsters. Stumbling upon Oscar’s antiquated lacking youngster report, Loux takes it upon herself to search out the boy who saved her life. William Forsythe, Dree Hemingway, Mark Boone Junior, Kylie Rogers, Slaine, Sam Quartin, and Isiah Whitlock Jr. co-star. The deal was negotiated by Peter Jarowey and Josh Spector at Vertical with CAA Media Finance on behalf of the filmmakers.

Gravitas Ventures



Gravitas Ventures has acquired U.S. distribution rights to the Elfar Adalsteins-directed drama, Finish of Sentence starring John Hawkes (Peanut Butter Falcon), Logan Lerman (Hunters), and Sarah Bolger (In America), set to be launched on demand Might 29. It follows Frank Fogle (Hawkes), a widower who reluctantly embarks on a journey to honor his spouse’s final want of spreading her ashes in a distant lake in her native Eire and a promise of taking his estranged son, Sean (Lerman), alongside for the journey. Tony Piantedosi, Vice President of Acquisitions at Gravitas, negotiated the cope with Will Maxfield.