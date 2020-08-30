Verónica Castro remembers her romance with ‘El Loco’

Actress Verónica Castro recalled in an interview for the program “Ventaneando” how it was that Manuel “El Loco” Valdés stole her heart.

“I think I fell in love from the age of 14 when I started working there at Televisa with him. Since ’66 in ‘Operation Ha Ha’. In other words, I did look silly; I kept looking at it and the drool would come off, ”he said.

But the romance did not last long, since when she became pregnant with Cristian Castro, Vero learned that the comedian was married. “I had the opportunity to apologize to his wife, because the least I want is to hurt a woman,” he explained.

At that time, Castro promised that he would never see Valdés again and did so for many years, until on a trip to Acapulco, when his son was 9 years old, they accidentally met.

Yesterday, when the news of the death was given, Vero posted a video in which Cristian Castro is seen with his father Manuel “El Loco” Valdés and José José, and this went viral yesterday morning.