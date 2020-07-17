Verizon’s LG Q70 has a good price and good features

LG



LG and Verizon have launched the , a phone available in the United States with dual camera, water resistance, Full HD screen and a large battery, which can easily compete with the Moto G Power and Moto G Stylus.

One of the features that LG stands out most in this cell phone is its 6.4-inch Full HD screen, with few bezels and a front camera in a hole, which makes it look quite modern. Its glass design also has metal edges, and also Gorilla Glass technology.

Features Verizon LG Q70

Screen: 6.4 inches, 2,310×1,080 pixels Full HD, aspect 19.25: 9

Processor: Snapdragon 6150

RAM: 4GB

Storage: 64GB

Main camera: 32 megapixels, 5 megapixels (telephoto)

Front camera: 16 megapixels

Battery: 4,000mAh

Operating system: Android 10

Operator: Verizon 4G LTE

Water resistance: IP68

A mid-range Android for a good price

LG assures that the 32 megapixel camera of this cell phone combined with a 5 megapixel depth telephoto sensor is capable of giving us high resolution photos. The camera offers night mode and low light photo enhancement mode, but also modes to take pictures of animals, beaches, food, flowers and of course people.

The Snapdragon SM6150 processor belongs to the mid-range and is accompanied by 4GB RAM as well as 64GB of storage. The cell phone doesn’t have the ability to expand storage via microSD, so this could be a problem, unless you’re used to using cloud storage services like Google Drive and Google Photos.

Price and availability

The LG Q70 is priced at $ 349 and is exclusive to Verizon. It can also be paid monthly at a price of US $ 10 for 24 months.