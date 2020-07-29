Verizon will exclusively have the version of the OnePlus 8 with the fastest 5G

For the latest news and information on the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus, focused on expert Android consumers, has spent years building its credibility in the United States. A year and a half ago, he planted his flag in the country through a partnership with T-Mobile. On Tuesday, April 14, the company has solidified its position by presenting the OnePlus 8 5G UW, your fastest 5G phone to date, for , the nation’s largest operator.

However, since most Americans are in confinement and most Verizon Wireless stores are temporarily closed in an effort to contain the novel outbreak. coronavirusThis release comes at a strange time.

While the main benefit of a partnership with a large operator is a place in retail stores, where most Americans still buy their phones, Verizon will have to rely on OnePlus’ community of dedicated fans, most which are comfortable buying their phones online, without having seen it previously.

This is a change in the usual relationship between phone and operator, underscoring the surreal times in which we live. Verizon builds on a partner who understands the digital world and has a loyal customer base, as well as the opportunity to complete their portfolio of 5G phones. For its part, OnePlus is approaching a much larger US consumer base than it had achieved and is establishing itself for the next few years with a major partner.

“Our users have been waiting for this for a long time, so we are excited that OnePlus is finally coming to the Verizon network,” said Pete Lau, OnePlus CEO, in a pre-launch email interview. “This is one of the most important events in OnePlus history.”

Being consistent with what Lau previously told CNET that the company bet “everything on 5G”The OnePlus 8 5G UW will run on the fastest variant of Verizon’s 5G network, known as ultra-broadband. (If you are confused with everything that is said about 5G, take a look at this general note so that everything is clear.) The phone will also run on the slower, but broader, 5G variant when it launches, during the second half of the year. But Verizon boasts that it will have the fastest version of the OnePlus 8 in terms of network speed.

Verizon’s 5G network is operational in specific areas of more than 30 cities in the United States, in addition to a dozen stadiums in the country. Although it offers significantly faster speeds compared to AT&T and T-Mobile’s lower band 5G networks, the high millimeter wave frequency means that it only works outdoors and coverage is often limited to just a few blocks.

“Although it is a slightly higher price for the device, given the technology and how it prepares you for the future with new qualities that are emerging in our network, specifically for 5G, I think it ends up being a good value proposition for the customer”, Brian Higgins, head of devices and consumer products for Verizon Wireless, said in an exclusive pre-launch interview.

More affordable 5G

When Lau hinted at CNET in an interview during CES 2018 That he would speak to American operators, he underestimated how quickly everything would happen. Lau and Higgins met at that edition of the fair and began a courtship that has culminated with the launch of this April 14.

“What I was left with was that here was someone very focused on design and product,” Higgins explained of his initial meeting with Lau. “I wanted to build a beautiful device.”

Lau said OnePlus’ “slow and steady growth plan to create only high-quality, high-performance products for tech savvy users” has been key to its success and why its partners value the company.

There were signs that an agreement was looming. Previous OnePlus phones, like the OnePlus 6T, the 7 pro and the 7T were compatible with Verizon, but those who wanted to use the phones needed to buy them unlocked directly from the OnePlus website. The Chinese manufacturer had previously sold phones on T-Mobile and Sprint (that now form the same company).

Lau, however, said that as the company decided where to put its resources, working with Verizon made a lot of sense because of its ambitious plans for 5G.

As for why Verizon chose to sell the OnePlus 8 instead of the high-end OnePlus Pro, it all comes down to cost.

“The version we have offers a great balance of iconic features at a more affordable price,” said Higgins.

Most of the first 5G phones the operator adopted, such as the Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G Samsung and recent Galaxy S20 Plus 5G y Ultra 5G, have started selling for about $ 1,000 or more.

“OnePlus has the advantage of being in the high-end with aggressive pricing that could link mid-range and high-end offerings,” said Carolina Milanesi, analyst at Creative Strategies.

The OnePlus Concept One is a beautiful cell phone developed with McLaren [foto] To see photos

Launch in the midst of a pandemic

Celebrating the launch of a new and expensive flagship phone in the midst of a pandemic risks having the perception that it is a deaf or insensitive company to the difficult situation, a situation in which millions of people around the world are confined to their homes, while millions of other people are losing their jobs in the preamble to an expected global recession.

Last month, Lau attempted to address those concerns with a series of tweets, noting that the company delayed the launch three times, but that it ultimately needed to continue the business.

“Now we have to move on,” the executive tweeted. “We will soon bring you the products we have worked so hard to develop.”

Lau said in the email interview, “It is important for us to continue to provide a seamless OnePlus experience for our users, without ever compromising the health and well-being of our team or our customers.” She noted that the company’s product roadmap remains unchanged.

However, the situation raises questions about whether someone will show up to buy the phone and whether Verizon’s endorsement will really give it the same boost that T-Mobile gave it in 2018.

OnePlus already has rabid followers. Hundreds of enthusiastic fans arrived at T-Mobile’s Times Square flagship store in 2018 after the launch of the 6T, the first phone from this manufacturer to be launched by the operator.

“The advantage OnePlus has is that your target market feels quite comfortable shopping online as they are very familiar with their value proposition,” said Milanesi.

While stores are closed, phone manufacturers tend to benefit from advertising support from their wealthy operators they work with. Higgins said there is no need to wait for a big Verizon television campaign, as most of its ads focus on supporting consumers during this crisis. Instead, he hinted at a “broader approach” that included digital and social media advocacy.

Meanwhile, Lau put forward a “number of up-to-date after-sales policies that we hope will keep them better connected in these difficult times,” although he did not elaborate.

That approach will take advantage of the OnePlus community, which has been fostered by the manufacturer through open and direct communication. Community feedback is often what shapes their devices. It’s what Higgins said was one of the main reasons Verizon was attracted to OnePlus.

“That one-on-one aspect was really interesting to us,” Higgins said. “It is one of the reasons they have done so well.”