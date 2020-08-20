Verizon to Offer Low-Cost Internet Plans for Rest of 2020

Verizon announced that new customers to its low-income Internet service Fios will receive a $ 20 monthly discount on their Internet service for the remainder of the year. This discount will lower the monthly cost of your Internet service from up to 200/200 Mbps –– with no data limit–– to US $ 19.99 per month.

“As part of our effort to keep customers connected, Verizon will extend the current $ 20 discount through 2020 and waive the first 60 days of rental charges for routers for new customers, “Verizon announced on its blog on July 9. Customers can also receive additional benefits, such as a free year of entertainment services for streaming Disney Plus The Hulu.

However, to use this service, customers must qualify for the government’s Lifeline program, which is designed to offer quality broadband Internet to low-income people. Once qualified, customers can receive the $ 20 monthly discount on any Fios Home Internet Mix & Match plan.

However, the Lifeline program is only available in certain states, such as Connecticut, Delaware, Massachusetts, Maryland, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Virginia, and Washington.

