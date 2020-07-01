Verizon Offers Discounts to College and Graduate Students

Angela Lang / CNET



Verizon expanded its discount program and added coverage for college and graduate students, considering that many students will continue their studies from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This student discount offers two phone lines under the Unlimited plan, as well as 12 months of service streaming Disney + and a subscription to Apple Music, for US $ 25 per month. This discount will be available to new and existing Verizon customers and will be available for purchase beginning July 2.

“The past few months have been challenging for students, and staying connected is crucial to their education. At Verizon we are committed to supporting student learning at all stages and we are proud to extend our support to college and graduate students as they prepare for success, “said Frank Boulben, vice president of marketing and consumer products for Verizon.

This offer was launched in April although it was only available to nurses and teachers as part of its support program for veterans, the military, firefighters, and emergency personnel.