Verizon launches Yahoo Mobile, with unlimited data for $ 40 a month

Verizon



If you are looking for cheaper phone service on the Verizon network, try Yahoo!

In an unexpected move, on Wednesday, March 11, the phone operator announced a new sub-brand built around its venerable Internet property. Called Yahoo Mobile, the service will offer unlimited 4G LTE talk, text and data, including use of hotspots mobile phones, for US $ 40 a month with taxes and fees included. Subscribers will also get Yahoo Mail Pro for an ad-free experience when using Yahoo Mail and 24/7 support.

It has some limitations, however, such as the use of hotspot which is limited to one device at a time, at speeds no greater than 5 megabits per second. Support for 5G will arrive later this year. Family plans are not yet available but will be soon. Verizon has said that while the focus is on individual plans for now, “Yahoo Mobile will evolve to meet the needs of consumers as it grows.”

Yahoo will sell phones, although you can also provide yours yourself. The company has a section on the Yahoo Mobile website that will allow you to see which phone models are compatible with the network it uses.

You can subscribe to Yahoo Mobile through its website or via an application on Android and iOS. The mechanism of the app is similar to that of Verizon’s other sub-brand, Visible, which offers unlimited 4G LTE talk, text and data for $ 40 per month on the Verizon network. Visible also offers family plans and as Yahoo Mobile includes taxes and fees in the price.

Verizon’s cheapest unlimited service starts at $ 70 per month for a single line and does not include taxes or fees. The operator, who also owns AOL and the Huffington Post, bought Yahoo for almost $ 4.5 billion in 2017.