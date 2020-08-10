Verizon Debuts LTE Internet Service for the Home

Angela Lang / CNET



Verizon launched a new LTE Home Internet service on Thursday, July 30. The plan aims to expand Verizon services to customers in rural United States with limited – or no bandwidth – outside of the company’s 5G and Fios wireless plans.

“Our 4G LTE network keeps our customers connected when and where it matters most to them,” said Frank Boulben, Verizon’s senior vice president of marketing and consumer products, in a press release. “Especially now when so many people need reliable connectivity for remote work and educational needs.”

LTE home Internet service will provide unlimited data and Internet download speeds of 25 to 50 Mbps, Verizon said. The new internet service will be available in Georgia, Missouri, Tennessee, Virginia and Kentucky. You can see if LTE Home Internet is available near you on the Verizon website.

Verizon said its LTE home Internet will cost $ 40 per month for Verizon wireless customers and $ 60 per month for non-Verizon customers. He router Home LTE also costs $ 10 each month with Verizon’s device payment plan.