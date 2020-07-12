Verizon completes acquisition of BlueJeans, Zoom’s rival company

Michael Brochstein / SOPA Images / LightRocket via Getty Images



Verizon officially closed the deal with BlueJeans Network Inc., so as of May 15, rival video calling company of Zoom Integrates with Verizon’s portfolio of services.

“Today Verizon welcomes 390 new employees after officially closing the deal with BlueJeans Network, Inc.,” the operator said in a press release.

The agreement comes amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a health crisis that has caused the increase in the use of video call services due to the fact that many people are working and studying from their homes.

The founders of BlueJeans and the management team will join Verizon, while employees of the video conferencing company will become Verizon employees after the deal closes.

BlueJeans video conferencing service currently serves a wide variety of businesses, from small organizations to large multinationals. According to a statement, the agreement will allow Verizon to expand its portfolio of communication products. The operator will integrate BlueJeans’ video conferencing platform into the operator’s portfolio of business solutions, as well as its 5G services.

