Verizon and Sprint to close stores to contain spread of coronavirus

Verizon will close some of its retail stores nationwide, due to growing concern over the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in all the country.

The company said its store workers will start working from home, helping customers online and over the phone. Verizon did not respond to a request for comment on how many stores would be closing, or in which part of the country.



The operator said it anticipates an increase in network traffic and has therefore eliminated late fees and bandwidth limits, so that people can handle the fact that employers and schools sent people to their homes.

A day after Verizon’s announcement, on Tuesday, March 17, Sprint said in a statement that it will also close stores, with the exception of a few it considers “critical.”

The measures by Verizon and Sprint mark the latest effort by one of the nation’s largest companies to combat the spread of the new coronavirus. Apple said Friday night that would close all its stores outside of China until March 27, and said its World Developers Conference (WWDC) will be available online only. Other companies, such as internet giants Facebook and Google, have canceled their respective developer events, which were planned for the spring. Large organizations have also scaled down their plans, including the SXSW annual music and technology festival in Texas, the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco and the Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles. Even Disneyland closed its parks.

“We know this is a difficult time,” Verizon Chief Executive Hans Vestberg said in a letter posted on the company’s Web site. “We will continue to address these and other critical issues of the pandemic that affect our employees, customers and society.”

This article was updated on Tuesday, March 17 at 9:24 a.m./PST to include information about Sprint.