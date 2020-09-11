Verily is creating a tool to help find evidence for COVID-19

Getty



For news and updates on the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

Google said on Friday, March 13, that Verily, a sister company, is working with the federal government to create a tool to help people find evidence of coronavirus.

Verily, the life sciences division of Google parent Alphabet, said the tool will launch first in the San Francisco Bay Area, where the tech giant’s headquarters are located.

“We are developing a tool to help evaluate and prioritize testing for COVID-19. Verily is in the early stages of development, and we are planning to roll out a test of the tool in the Bay Area, in hopes of expanding with time, “said the company in a Tweet. “We appreciate the support of government authorities and our industry partners, and we thank the Google engineers who have volunteered to be part of this effort.”

This Verily ad came an hour after Donald Trump announced that the US federal government was working with Google and private sector partners to create a website that provides the public with information about tests to diagnose the disease. coronavirus. Trump introduced the bill during a speech at the White House when he announced a national emergency due to the coronavirus outbreak on March 13.

The Verily and Trump announcements caused a lot of confusion as to the specifics of this effort.

The website described by the White House would help people fill out a form in which they would describe their symptoms and receive information about the tests and how to get results, said Deborah Birx, the White House coordinator around the efforts they have to do with the coronavirus. Trump added in his speech that an additional half a million tests will be available by early next week, as well as the creation of facilities to perform entrance-by-exit testing in critical areas.

“Google has 1,700 engineers working on this right now, they’ve made tremendous progress,” Trump said.

Internally, Google described a smaller-scale project, according to a report by The Verge. The project will direct people to a website managed by Verily. The website would initially be available only to healthcare workers, but since Trump’s announcement, it will be open to the general public, Verily told The Verge.

The effort comes amid the great impact that the coronavirus pandemic has caused across the planet. Google employees across the United States and from their parent company, Alphabet, work from home and business canceled its annual Google I / O developer conference. The conference, which was scheduled for May, is Google’s biggest annual event.

As of Thursday, March 12, more than 1,600 coronavirus cases and 41 deaths had been reported in the United States, according to the CDC.

Streets, cities, museums and stadiums deserted by the coronavirus [fotos] To see photos

