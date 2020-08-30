Verily allocates employee bonuses to diversity initiatives: report

Getty



Verily, the scientific firm that is part of Alphabet, Google’s parent company, has suspended the specific bonuses (which are given in an extraordinary situation of more work) of its employees.

The money that the company’s workers will stop receiving will be used to finance diversity and inclusion initiatives, as reported Business Insider. The report notes that the measure has not been well received by workers, since many have been working overtime on company projects to test for COVID-19 in various cities in California.

In a memorandum obtained by Business Insider, employees argue that using their one-off bonuses to fund diversity and inclusion programs is not fair and that “these efforts are charitable causes” that shouldn’t come out of your pocket.

A company spokesperson confirmed in an email to FOX Business that the one-time bonuses would be suspended and that the company is “in a privileged position” to do so, as it has “some of the highest paid workers in the world.”

In recent months, Verily has been working on the fight against coronavirus. The company launched its website to monitor the virus in the San Francisco Bay Area in March and intends to scale the program to scale in the future.