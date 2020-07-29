Verdaguer Miguel family trusts that pandemic is learning ‘For tomorrow’

The couple formed by Amanda Miguel and Diego Verdaguer and their daughter Ana Victoria trust that the global coronavirus pandemic will bring learning so that society is better and more aware of the necessary care for the environment, a message they shared with the song “For tomorrow”.

“You have to find that when you see something, take responsibility from your own trench using all possible weapons,” said the Argentine in an interview with Efe, who explained that in his family they do it from music and considered that they get some people wake up with your message.

“For tomorrow” is an emergency call in the face of the footprint that societies are leaving on earth, which is far from a harmony between humanity, the planet and the rest of animals. Given the current situation in which many people have reconsidered, the family urgently calls for global awareness.

“We believe that we are at a point of absolute crisis, although being in crisis we are in time to save our planet. (…) We have to learn to give value to everything we have and preserve it so that our children have at least the same that we receive. There is so much despair of wanting to eat the world … we are like birds of prey “, reflected Amanda Miguel (Gaimán, 1956).

This theme was already included in the album “The face of love” that Amanda published in 1990 and they decided to retake it and give it a more urgent meaning of love of nature in a time of change.

“We decided to take it out for tomorrow because we believe that what is happening with the pandemic is a general, spiritual rebirth for many of us, which has generated silence and a very important introspection. As a family we would like to remind our public to pay attention to the nature issue that we do not forget small changes that can be made daily, “said Ana Victoria (Los Angeles, 1983).

A MOMENT OF RENAISSANCE

For her, the current moment is historical but also for her parents, despite the fact that they have lived through many complex moments and their experience is greater.

Diego (Buenos Aires, 1951) expressed that it is vital that world leaders change their strategies and positions in favor of the Earth, while his wife considered that he wants real changes in societies in the near future and that humanity becomes a little more “tender”.

“This is a change, definitely, neither I nor I believe we have experienced such uncertainty. There are many people who could not say goodbye to their family, it is a sad situation. Definitely I only wish that after this we continue to have a lot of freedom and the world a little cleaner, “explained Miguel.

Along with the song’s release last Friday, the family published a text in the form of a letter or manifesto in which they invite their followers – but also those who did not know them before – to join for a change from within each one and aimed at caring for the planet and being healthy.

“It is time for us to react individually, as a group and politically, using the force of global change brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, and translating it into a healthier world,” read the letter.

In addition to the song and text, they also released a video clip according to “For Tomorrow” that each one recorded from the place where they are, since mother and daughter are in Los Angeles and Verdaguer in Florida, since they had to separate due to labor issues. before quarantine began.

It is not the first time that different members of the family collaborate through philanthropy, union and the fight for social causes, and it is that they consider it the responsibility of artists or any public figure to leave aside egos and contribute its grain of sand to achieve a world.

Ana Victoria, for her part, considers herself lucky to have been born into this family, thanks to which she understood that music is “the deepest artistic portal”.

“I have had the great blessing and fortune of growing up surrounded by music in a family of two human beings who are very aware of their surroundings in all aspects and the theme of nature has always been fundamental,” said Ana Victoria, who is working his career as an independent artist and following in the wake of his parents.