Venue Facebook, an app to watch events in the company of experts

Facebook



Facebook launched the Venue app, an application that allows fans and commentators to have an interactive experience during live events. Along with the launch of the app, Venue product manager Manish Gaudi announced that the app’s first sports partner is NASCAR, one of the first sports to resume activity amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“With fans currently unable to attend the races, Venue is a great way for people to live the NASCAR experience and share all the high octane action,” Gaudi said in a press release published on May 29.

According to Venue, experts such as journalists, ex-athletes and commentators will host each broadcast, so during the event they will offer comments, ask questions and launch surveys to interact with fans.

As for the experience, Venue says it is designed so that users can divide their attention between the race and their phones, so the app creates Moments, which are notifications that highlight when something memorable or interesting is happening. “Fans are notified every time a new Moment is created so that they can enter and exit Venue if they wish,” Gaudi said.

The Venue app is now available in the United States for iOS and Android devices.

The app was developed by Facebook’s New Product Experimentation (NPE) team, which has released apps like Collab, an app to create collaborative music, CatchUp, an app for voice calls. The most recent are Tuned, a couples-only app, and Hobby, an app to document your hobbies. There is also Whale, an app to create memes; Bump, which helps college students meet people, and a music app called Aux.

From Toy Story to Onward: We rank all Pixar movies [fotos] To see photos

2020-2021 cinema release schedule after coronavirus delays [fotos] To see photos