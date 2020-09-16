Venom 2: Trailer, plot and everything you need to know

Sony Pictures Entertainment Motion Picture Group



Maybe to Tom Hardy did not like the edition of Venom, but the public loved it. And after the success of ticket office, everything was ready for a sequel.

Hardy, who portrayed the symbiote known to be one of Spider-Man’s greatest enemies, said he didn’t like how many scenes – including the most violent – were cut so that the film would be rated for ages 13 and over. . However, those cuts reportedly generated a gross of more than $ 850 million worldwide.

The second part – which is already underway – has new characters and a possible cameo of the arachnid hero himself and, apparently, it will not be so gory either. But we better not get ahead of the facts. Let’s review what is known so far about the antihero’s new adventure, which we hope now will be to the liking of its protagonist, and of the entire public.

Who is in charge of Venom 2?

Andy Serkis replaces Ruben Fleischer. The change of director could be positive if we take into account that Serkis was Gollum in The Lord of the Rings, Caesar in the latest trilogy of Planet of the Apes and Snoke in Episode VII y VIII of Star wars In addition, he directed Mowgli, which also had very well achieved effects. All this experience should help you direct a work that bases much of its success on digital motion capture effects.

Serkis said his film will be an “extraordinary piece of film” on Instagram in August 2019, but did not reveal details of the plot. He just added, “I can’t tell you any ideas right now. I’m in the beginning stages, but I have some very clear ideas about what I want to see visually and how we can take the characters to another dimension.”

What is the second part about?

Despite the fact that there is nothing official, the key or the beginning of the speculation is in the post-credits scene of the first tape.

As it will be remembered, Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy), is a journalist interested in psychopaths (in fact, Venom has a predilection for the heads of criminals) and especially in Cletus Cassady. The two have a meeting in the San Quintin prison. In the scene in question, the character played by Woody Harrelson says, “When I get out of here, and I assure you I will, there will be a carnage.”

In English, Harrelson says the word carnage (meaning carnage), which is the name of the bloodiest enemy in Spider-Man history. Hence, there has been much speculation about the presence of Tom Holland in this sequel. However, we will talk about this later.

Despite the assured presence of Carnage, a villain who creates sharp weapons to murder left and right, it is unlikely that the film can show us all this blood, something that was already taken care of in the first film.

According to producer Avi Arad, the film’s rating will not have an R label, which means that graphic violence will not be its strong suit. “When you listen to Carnage, the only thing you can think of is [clasificación] A. But, if you know his story, if you really know the comic, there is no R here, “he told Collider.

The above is important because it could give us clues about the plot, a plot that aims more to continue understanding the relationship between Eddie and his alter ego.

In fact, Matt Tolmach, producer of Venom and Venom 2, told CinemaBlend that the sequel will focus on the relationship between Eddie and Venom: “The heart of Venom was always the relationship between Eddie and Venom. These two characters, these two sides that had to figure out how to live together and that somehow way they were better together than they were separately, or more successful, and what that meant. “

Will Spider-Man appear?

Nothing has been denied or confirmed. Remember that Venom is a character from Sony and Spider-Man is from Disney. In the comic “Maximum Carnage”, Spider-Man and the symbiote team up to defeat Carnage. However, this does not appear to be the story of Venom 2.

The director of the original film, Ruben Fleischer, told Digital Spy that a confrontation between Venom and Spider-Man is “where it is going to lead.” But he is no longer in charge. The president of Marvel, Kevin Feige, added to the same media that it was “likely” that the two crossed paths, although he did not clarify when.

After the release of the trailer for Morbius, many fans have speculated in networks about the possibility that this character is part of the sequel to Venom or even others like Deathlok or Iron Fist.

Trailer and images

We still cannot see what the aesthetics of this work will be like, but it is expected that we will have news soon. When February started, Serkis confirmed to Digital Spy that Venom 2 filming had just started. “Well, you know, I can’t really talk much about it, I know, boring, but we’ve been shooting for 40 days and it’s really exciting.”

Serkis dropped a hint that can also give us insight into the main confrontation in the plot: “We have the magnificent Tom Hardy, who is obviously at the center (of the movie), and we see a deepening of the relationship between him and obviously a character. nemesis and … that’s all I can say. “

Cast and crew

In addition to Hardy (Eddie Brock / Venom) and Woody Harrelson (Cletus Cassady / Carnage), Michelle Williams repeats (Manchester by the Sea), who plays Anne Weging, Eddie Brock’s attorney and girlfriend.

In a conversation with Yahoo Entertainment, Williams said: “I am a huge fan of the work Andy does, and I am very inspired by what he has accomplished. He has a very unique talent, and I am very excited to learn and be around him. I hope have the same amount of time (as Venom). “

As anticipated, Serkis will be the director and the script will be in charge of Kelly Marcel, who already worked on the first installment and on the famous Fifty Shades of Grey.

Release date

Venom 2 It is scheduled to premiere on October 2, 2020.