Venom 2 already has a title and a new release date in 2021

Sony Pictures



In the last three weeks, Disney and Warner Bros. Pictures They announced adjustments to their 2020 and 2021 premiere schedules due to the pandemic of COVID-19. And these changes, as happens in earthquakes, have replicas in other Hollywood studios. The new example is Sony Pictures, which, according to Variety, announced a new release date for Venom 2 and revealed the official title of the sequel.

Sony Pictures also released a teaser with the revelation of the film’s logo and confirmation of the sequel’s release date.

The film, which will be starring Tom Hardy, is titled Venom: Let There Be Carnage and its release in cinemas is delayed eight months: it went from October 2, 2020 to June 25, 2021.

Andy Serkis is the director of the sequel, in which Hardy will return to play Eddie Brock, an unfortunate journalist whose body unites with an alien symbiote, endowing him with superhuman powers and strength.

The title alludes to the character who will be the villain of the film: Cletus Kasady (Woody Harrelson), who joins his body to a race of alien parasites known as the Symbiotes. When this happens Kasady assumes the identity of Carnage, who is a more violent and deadly character than Venom.

In addition to Hardy and Harrelson, the film also includes Michelle Williams, Reid Scott, Stephen Graham and Naomie Harris in its cast.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage will be released on June 25, 2021 in theaters.

2020-2021 film premiere schedule after coronavirus delays [fotos] To see photos