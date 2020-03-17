Venky Kudumula to direct Mahesh Babu’s next? Find out

Days after experiences of Mahesh Babu being dropped from Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya, the Telugu superstar seems to have found a perfect director for his upcoming film. In accordance to the latest experiences, Mahesh Babu — who was last seen in Sarileru Neekevvaru — will reportedly subsequent be seen in Bheeshma director Venky Kudumula’s subsequent.

After working with Anil Ravipudi in Sarileru Neekevvaru, Maharshi actor is collaborating with Parasuram, who had beforehand delivered various movement photos like Geetha Govindam and Solo. Mahesh Babu’s subsequent with Parasuram might be going to go on flooring from June and it’ll seemingly be backed by Myhtri Movie Makers.

In its place of large and prime directors, Mahesh Babu seems to be happy with youthful and proficient directors. Mahesh Babu seems to be impressed with Venky Kudumula’s work in Bheeshma and he could not administration himself to identify him and ask to put collectively a perfect script for him.

In accordance to a report, Greatandhra.com, Mahesh Babu has referred to as Venky Kudumula asking if he has any acceptable script for him.

Venky Kudumula’s last film Bheeshma, which was launched on February 21, 2020, turned out a enterprise success. The film featured Rashmika Mandanna and Nithin inside the lead roles. Bheeshma was produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi beneath the banner Sithara Entertainments.

Mahesh Babu, who has a steady fan following all through the nation, has recently achieved but another milestone of getting 9 million followers on the microblogging platform, Twitter. On reaching the milestone, the Sarileru Neekevvaru actor took to Twitter and thanked his followers for the entire love and appreciation he has acquired.

9 Million thanks to all my tweeple! Love and gratitude for everyone who's been a part of this very good journey…

He wrote, “9 Million thanks to all my tweeple! Love and gratitude for everyone who’s been a part of this very good journey… Hugging face❤”