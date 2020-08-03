Venice Film Festival unveils its program for September

The American border drama “The World to Come”, the drama / comedy by Jim Broadbent and Helen Mirren “The Duke”, “Mainstream” by Gia Coppola, and the drama “Pieces of a Woman” by Shia LaBeouf and Vanessa Kirby are among The films will premiere in September at the Venice International Film Festival, the first of its kind since the coronavirus pandemic led to the cancellation of large-scale events around the world.

The program for the 77th edition of the event, which will begin on September 2 at the Venice Lido, is more global and has fewer Hollywood stars than in past years as a result of the virus outbreak, acknowledged the festival’s director Alberto Barbera.

“This year, borrowing the words of Bob Dylan, the show contains crowds: from movies, from genres, from views,” Barbera said Tuesday at a press conference. “There will be auteur movies, comedies, documentaries, horror tapes, gangster tapes, etc.”

Competing films include Chloe Zhao’s “Nomadland”; Nicole Garcia’s “Lovers” with Stacy Martin; “Miss Marx” by Susanna Nicchiarelli, with Romola Garai as the daughter of Carlos Marx, Eleanor; and Mona Fastvold’s “The World to Come”, about two women forging a connection in isolation in the mid-19th century. Based on a story by Jim Shepard, the film includes Kirby, known for her role as Princess Margaret in “The Crown,” Katherine Waterston and Casey Affleck.

Barbera noted that nearly half of this year’s competing films were directed by women. The festival has had notable gender inequality in the past.

This year’s tapes, Barbera said, “were selected solely on the basis of their quality and not as a result of gender protocols. This is an unprecedented percentile that we hope will bode well for a future cinema free of prejudice and discrimination. ”

Films in competition come from Japan (Kiyoshi Kurosawa’s “Wife of a Spy”), Russia (Andrei Konchalovsky’s “Dear Comrades”), Iran (Majid Majidi’s “Sun Child”), Poland (“Never Gonna Snow Again” from Malgorzata Szumowska and Michal Englert) and Israel (“Laila in Haifa” by Amos Gitai).

Cate Blanchett will preside over the jury, made up of Joanna Hogg, Veronika Franz, Christian Petzold and Cristi Puiu, actress Ludivine Sagnier and writer Nicola Lagioia. Together they will decide who will win the coveted Golden Lion, which last year went to Todd Phillips’ “Joker”.

Out-of-competition films include Luca Guadagnino’s documentary “The Shoemaker of Dreams” by Salvatore Ferragamo; Nathan Grossman’s “Greta” on climate activist Greta Thunberg and Alex Gibney’s “Crazy, Not Insane” on a psychiatrist working with serial killers like Ted Bundy.

Gia Coppola’s “Mainstream,” starring Andrew Garfield and Maya Hawke, will premiere in the Horizons section, which features debut filmmakers.

The festival will implement several changes due to continued concern over COVID-19, such as a slightly reduced official competition, fewer films overall, and the addition of two open-air cinemas in addition to traditional theaters. Organizers said they will also adhere to sanitary measures established by local authorities.