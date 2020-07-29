Venice Film Festival gives hope to Latino filmmakers

“Make it good for me, hopefully it will arm itself. Venice has been very generous for Mexicans and, furthermore, it is a prelude for the Oscars ”, says director Michel Franco when listening to“ Golden Lion ”, the most important award at the Venice Film Festival.

Winner at Cannes with three of his films (After Lucia, Chronic and Las Hijas de Abril), Franco aspires to the statuette with his dystopian thriller New Order, set in the near future where the poor take revenge on the wealthy classes.

Mexicans Guillermo del Toro (La Forma del Agua, 2017), Alfonso Cuarón (Rome, 2018), and the Venezuelan Lorenzo Vigas (Desde Allá, 2015), produced precisely by Michel, have won the award in recent years.

“Amat (Escalante, Best Director for The Wild Region) also won. And Reygadas (Nuestro Tiempo) and Iñárritu (Birdman) were also there, “completes the director.

“The festival supports us so that we can get there. It is very special for me to be part of Venice this year ”. Michel Franco, director

The 77th edition of the oldest film meeting on the planet will take place between September 2 and 12 and will carry an unusual symbolic charge: being the first major event of the seventh art to be held after the scourge of the coronavirus.

“That reminds us how important cinema is and gives us hope that we will be able to continue enjoying it, celebrating it. It will be an edition with a lot of emotion. It is also carried out in an area of ​​Italy where there were many problems, “says Franco.

Cross his fingers because travel and health restrictions allow him and his cast to present the film on-site, so he can’t imagine any virtual premiere.

“I do not know what will happen, but the Festival assured me that it will be in person and that is why I accepted participation,” he stresses.

New Order, which Michel wrote four years ago, will be measured by titles like Nomadland (Chloe Zhao), Notturno (Gianfranco Rosi), Spy No Tsuma (Kiyoshi Kurosawa), and Dorogie Tovarischi (Andrei Konchalovsky).

“The idea is to run a face-to-face festival, something virtual is not being considered. In my case, the intention is to go ”. Yulene Olaizola, director

“It is a film with a very intense rhythm. We follow eight protagonists, unlike my other intimate films. It is clearly a film of mine, but with a different rhythm, another approach and an ambitious scale of a problem at the national level. It is a bomb that will not let go ”, he slides, without giving too many details.

Diego Boneta, Darío Yazbek and Mónica del Carmen perform. In Mexico it will be released by VIdeocine in 2021.

FEMALE LOOK AT THE MAYAN JUNGLE

Yulene Olaizola (Epitaph, Artificial Paradises) will be the other national representative at La Mostra de Venecia, she in the Horizontes section, focused on voices with experimental and risky proposals.

His participation, with the period film Selva Trágica, represents a commitment to supporting cinema in these pandemic times, he considers.

A look at the Mayan jungle (Reform)

“I made the decision to join the festival instead of turning it around or maybe saving the film until next year and hoping that the situation will change. This is the situation that touched us, “he says.

By meeting gum workers in the 1920s in southern Quintana Roo with a Belizean woman, she aims to show an almost unknown geographical area and culture.

“The young woman is mysterious. They speak Spanish and she speaks English, so they cannot have a dialogue. From this meeting on, the fate of the group of chicleros will change. ”