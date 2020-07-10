Venezuelan government appropriates DirecTV’s goods and equipment

The Venezuelan government ordered to take possession of all DirectTV assets in the South American country.

According to a judgment of the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) of Venezuela, published on Facebook, it is ordered “to take immediate possession of all movable and immovable property, commercial offices, administrative offices, operations and transmission center, antennas and any other equipment or facility for the provision of the subscription service managed by said company, for this Conatel will have the assistance of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces “.

According to the report, the members of the company’s board of directors were prohibited from leaving the country and their impossibility to alienate and tax their assets. The Court also immobilized the bank accounts and financial instruments of which these citizens are holders.

The AFP news agency confirmed that “the taking of DirecTV’s goods and equipment in Venezuela was ordered.”

However, according to Venezuelan journalist Arnaldo Espinoza, an expert in technology journalism, despite the taking of the buildings and the sentence, it would not be possible to “restore the signal.”

“Restoring the signal would imply that the ‘socialist DirecTV’ negotiates with each of the content providers. And those contracts are paid in dollars, and the board to this appointed by the TSJ is part of the Venezuelan government, sanctioned, “he wrote on Twitter.

History of a closure

DirecTV, owned by AT&T, announced that it stopped operating in Venezuela, due to legal problems, on Tuesday, May 19.

In a statement published on its website, the company explained that sanctions imposed by the United States government on Venezuela prohibit the transmission of Venezuelan television channels Globovisión and Pdvsa TV, which, under the DirecTV license in Venezuela, are required to provide pay television service.

“As it is impossible for AT&T DirecTV unit to comply with the legal requirements of both countries, AT&T was forced to close its pay television operations in Venezuela,” the company said in the statement. The decision was made in the United States, “without any participation or prior knowledge of the DirecTV team in Venezuela,” the statement added.

According to the RCN news channel, the United States said in January that it would definitively block the financial operations under US jurisdiction of the Venezuelan private television channel Globovisión, sanctioned by the Trump government in 2019.

AT&T Inc. is one of the largest telecommunications companies in the world and has a presence in other Latin American countries such as Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Puerto Rico and Uruguay, as well as Brazil and Mexico, through SKY.

DirecTV, which according to the BBC had been operating in Venezuela since 1996, managed more than 40 percent of the pay television market, and was “one of the last major US multinationals to maintain a presence in that country.”

At press time, no representative of the Venezuelan government had commented on the closure of DirecTV.

On Twitter, DirecTV was the world’s first trend since the early hours of Tuesday, May 19. Most of the reactions obviously come from Venezuela. These are some of them:

Directv's monthly income in #Venezuela was less than $ 1 at the official rate. Let no one forget that when they see the suspension of service poster on their television. Services at "regulated prices" that later end in "no service"

DirecTV is a private company that in any country chooses the channels that make up its grill. Less in Venezuela. Here it was forced to transmit the signal of sanctioned channels. Is it the fault of the sanctions? No. The fault lies with who controls and coerces the operators

It was absurd to hear: "AT&T girls reported that DIRECTV closed operations in Venezuela, the money this morning Vicky is your liquidation, we are all in shock"

Directv took a long time to leave.

Tariff setting significantly affects business. Many were upset by the "increases" in the cable. In Venezuela you pay for the cheapest cable television in the region and perhaps in the world.

The same thing happened with water, electricity, gasoline.

Although it may seem frivolous or exaggerated, the blackout of DirecTV will be for many Venezuelans a very forceful sign of isolation and civilization decline, clearer than the cessation of air operations.

I have many friends and colleagues at @DIRECTVSportsVE, really unfortunate that being able to work depends on political positions. How many channels did they take out of the Directv grill, because they were uncomfortable. In the end, they are people who are left without work, my solidarity with all of them

People believe that DirecTv is nonsense, and yes, perhaps seen from the outside it is, but for many, they are years of losing many "nonsense" years of holding on to a bath soap other than blue to feel that one lives with dignity. Show a little empathy.

