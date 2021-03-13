Vellam Full HD Movie Download Leaked by Illegal piracy Websites.

The movie Vellam is a biographical drama film. The movie includes a story of a man who changed his life from an alcoholic to an international businessman and achieved success in his life.

The movie Vellam was released on 22nd January 2021 in India. It was first released in the Malayalam language, and we expect it to be soon released in other languages.

The budget of the movie Vellam was Rs. 5.25 Crores, and the box office has collected Rs. 6 crores in the first month of the release.

The movie Vellam includes real-life incidents. It was directed by Prajesh Sen and produced by Josekutty Madathil, Yedu Krishna, and Ranjith Manambrakkat Biju Thoranathel.

Prajesh Sen has written the story of the movie Vellam and did the screenplay also. Bijibal gave the music in the movie Vellam and also edited the movie. The movie Vellam was made under Bijibal Official and Friendly Productions. Central Pictures distributed it.

Roby Varghese Raj did the cinematography. Let’s see the cast of the movie Vellam.

It includes Jayasurya as Murali Kunnumpurath, Samyuktha Menon as Sunitha – Murali’s wife, Siddique as Dr. Subrahmanyam, Santhosh Keezhattoor as Murali’s friend, Baiju Santhosh as Saji, Sreelakshmi as Murali’s mother, Edavela Babu, Vettukilli Prakash, Babu Annur as Murali’s father, Sneha Paliyeri, Priyanka as Vijayan’s wife, Mafia Sasi as Rehabilitation Hospital Employee, Johny Antony, Indrans as Chandran, Nirmal Palazhi as Vijayan, BalaSankar Venugopal as Murali’s friend, Jins Bhaskar as Murali’s friend, Zinil Zainudeen, and Kochouseph Chittilappilly as Himself.

There are a total of four songs titled Pulariyilachante by Ananya, Oru Kuri Kandu Naam by Viswanathan, Akashamayavale by Shahabaz Aman, Choka Chokannoru Sooryan by Bhadra Rajin.

B.K Harinarayanan and Nidheesh Nadery wrote the song lyrics. The production of the movie Vellam was started back in late 2019. The movie was delayed many times because of the coronavirus situation.

