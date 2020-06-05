VECC Recruitment 2020 Stipendiary Trainee Post 43 Vacancies Apply @ vecc.gov.in

The Variable Energy Cyclotron Center, Kolkata has issued its latest VECC recruitment notification at their official website vecc.gov.in. The VECC Recruitment 2020 is available at the official site vecc.gov.in and contains all the brief details in it. The Government of India along with the Department of Atomic Energy is also associated with this recruitment.

There are around 43 vacancies which are for posts like Stipendiary Trainee Category I, Category II, Scientific Assistant, etc. posts. Interested candidates are invited to apply for these posts to apply. Important qualification details and other details are mentions below, first read all these details and then apply for your related posts.

VECC Recruitment 2020 Details:

Total Vacancies: 43 Posts

Name Wise Vacancies: No. of posts VECC Stipendiary Trainee Recruitment (Category – I): 12 Physics: 05 Posts 5 Mechanical: 01 Post 1 Electronics: 05 Posts 5 Civil: 01 Post 1 VECC Stipendiary Trainee Recruitment (Category – II): 25 Engineering Draughting: 02 Posts 2 Fitter: 03 Posts 3 Electronics: 11 Posts 11 Electrical: 07 Posts 7 Machinist: 01 Post 1 Dental Technician (Hygienist Mechanics): 01 Post 1 VECC Scientific Assistant Recruitment/ B: 02 Posts Horticulture: 01 Post 1 Gamma Camera Operator: 01 Post 1 VECC Technician Recruitment (C): 02 Posts Technician (B): 01 Post 1 Fireman (A): 01 Post 1

Required Educational Qualification:

Interested candidates must have their B.Sc degree from a recognized institute or university. They should have their B.Sc with subjects such as Physics, Mathematics, and Chemistry or Physics, Mathematics and Statistics or Physics, Mathematics and Computer Science or Physica, Mathematics, and Electronics. Also, those who have completed their Diploma in Civil Engineering/ Mechanical Engineering/ Electronics Engineering will also consider as eligible.

For each post wise qualification details with subjects, refer to the official notification and get details.

Age Limit:

Candidates’ age should be between 18 to 30 years to apply for the VFCC Recruitment 2020. For vacancies wise age relaxation, go to the official notification. Also, candidates can easily get their age relaxation/ upper age limit details from the official notification.

Selection Procedures:

There will be different selection procedures in which candidates need to appear. Candidates are requested to appear for each of the procedures to get finally selected and get their jobs. There will be Written Test, Computer Test, and Personal Interview. For the written test, candidates will get Exam Pattern, Syllabus, and Marks details. After candidates qualify for the written test, they will notify and will have to attend further procedures.

How To Apply For VFCC Recruitment 2020:

To apply for the posts mentioned above, interested candidates need to send their applications. For that, first write the application consisting of all your educational, personal details and then attach other mentioned documents. Documents such as Educational Qualification Certificates, Birth Certificate, Experience/ Technical Certificates, Pass Port Sized Recent Photographs, should be attached. Candidates need to make an envelope and keep all these documents inside it. Also, write “Application for the Post of (NAME OF THE POST) SI. NO. ( ) Against Advertisement No. VECC-2/2020” Send the application to the Assistant Personnel Officer (GA), Variable Energy Cyclotron Centre, Department of Atomic Energy, Sector – 1, Block – AF, Bidhan Nagar, Kolkata – 700064. Candidate needs to send their applications before the last date.

Last Date:

Candidates need to send their applications before 23rd October 2020.

Download Official Notification Download Application Form

Official Site: www.vecc.gov.in