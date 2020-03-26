Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal’s Thailand Wedding Plan Cancelled? Find Out

When will Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal get married? is probably going some of the requested questions in B-Metropolis. There are quite a few media evaluations claiming that the wedding of Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal — which was reportedly scheduled to occur in Thailand in June — has been cancelled due to Coronavirus.

It is to be well-known that there was no official affirmation about Varun and Natasha’s wedding ceremony date as of now. A provide close to Varun Dhawan acknowledged instructed Deccan Chronicle, “Shaadi bhi restore kar di, wedding ceremony date bhi, aur venue bhi (The wedding, the date and the venue have been mounted) with none affirmation from the family.”

“And now they’re cancelling the wedding too, on the family’s behalf. Arrey bhai, the place is the question of cancellation when there have been no wedding ceremony plans in June throughout the first place?”

There are moreover media evaluations floating on social media that Dhawans have requested for a refund of the money paid for lodge bookings for the wedding in Thailand.

A buddy of member of the household was quoted as saying to the publication, “Please, Dhawan parivar ko refund ke receipt bhi dikhado (current the Dhawan family the refund receipts).”

Varun Dhawan’s father and well-liked filmmaker David Dhawan instructed the publication, “Kaun si shaadi, kaisi shaadi? Media ne date bhi pukki kar di? Jegah bhi chun liya. Jegah cancel kar diya. Abb Varun ke bachchon ke naam bhi bataa hiya dalo. (What wedding ceremony? The media has mounted the date, chosen the venue, and cancelled it. Why not establish Varun’s kids as successfully).”

On the expert entrance, Varun Dhawan has currently wrapped the capturing of Coolie No 1 and has come on board for Shashank Khaitan’s Mr Lele, nonetheless the film has now been postponed due to Coronavirus.