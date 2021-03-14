Varthamanam Full Movie Download Leaked by Many Indian Piracy Websites.

We do not know who has leaked the movie Varthamanam first, but it is available on many Indian piracy websites. The movie has been leaked just several hours after the original release.

When the movie or web series leaks, it spreads all over the internet within several hours. So, anyone can download that leaked movie or web series for free and without any permission. When the user downloads the movie or web series, they download the pirated file of the content.

So, it is illegal to download the pirated file. When the movie leaks, it directly affects the revenue of the particular movie or web series.

The cast of the Indian Malayalam includes Parvathy Thiruvothu, Roshan Mathew, Dayn Davis, and Shahid Afreedi. So, this is the main cast of the Indian Malayalam Varthamanam.

Ramesh Narayan and Hesham Abdul Wahab gave the music in the Malayalam film Varthamanam. Shameer Muhammed did the editing of the movie Varthamanam.

The Malayalam movie Varthamanam was made under Benzy Productions. Sidhartha Siva directed the film Varthamanam, and Benzy Nazar and Aryadan Shoukath produced it.

The Malayalam movie Varthamanam was released on 12th March 2021. The Shooting of the film Varthamanam was started in March 2020. The main scenes of the film Varthamanam were filmed in various locations of Mussoorie and some parts of North India.

The major scenes of the film Varthamanam were shot there. The film was about to release previously, but the approval was pending. After approval, the film Varthamanam was set to release on 12th March 2021.

The movie was announced after the success of the film Sakhavu. Alagappan did the cinematography of the film Varthamanam.

Rafeeq Ahmed and Vishal Johnson wrote the lyrics. The background score in the film Varthamanam was done by Bijibal in the film Varthamanam.

Aryadan Shoukath has written the story and screenplay of the Malayalam film Varthamanam. The film Varthamanam is a social drama film. It was in the controversy, so it was delayed many times because the approval was not confirmed. So, it was released after the clearance.

In the film, there are two main stars or lead characters are Parvathy Thiruvothu and Roshan Mathew. These are the two lead roles in the film Varthamanam. Let’s watch the incredible trailer of the Malayalam film Varthamanam.

