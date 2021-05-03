Vakeel Saab Full Movie HD Download Leaked by the Illegal Torrent Website Tamilrockers

Vakeel Saab Full Movie HD Download:

The series Vakeel Saab was written and directed by Venu Sriram. Dil Raju and Sirish produced the series, Vakeel Saab.

The series Vakeel Saab is based on the 2016’s film Pink by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury and Shoojit Sircar.

S. Thaman composed the music in the web series Vakeel Saab. P. S. Vinod did the cinematography of the series Vakeel Saab, and Prawin Pudi edited the series, Vakeel Saab.

The series Vakeel Saab was made under Sri Venkateswara Creations and Bayview Projects. The length of the series Vakeel Saab is around 156 minutes.

The series Vakeel Saab was released in the Telugu language. The series Vakeel Saab has collected more than 137 crores INR.

Let’s talk about the cast of the series Vakeel Saab.

Vakeel Saab Cast:

Find the cast of the series Vakeel Saab below.

Pawan Kalyan as Adv. Konidela Satyadev Nivetha Thomas as Vemula Pallavi Anjali as Zareena Begum Ananya Nagalla as Divya Nayak Prakash Raj as Adv. Nanda Gopal Shruti Haasan as Satyadev’s Wife Vamsi Krishna as Vamsi Mukesh Rishi as MP Korentla Rajendar Srikant Iyyengar as CI K. Yugander Lirisha as SI Saraladevi Kedar Shankar as Pallavi’s Father Kamal Kamaraju as Anwar Ananda Chakrapani as Divya’s Father Subhalekha Sudhakar as Flat Owner Sarath Bapu as Discipline Committee Chairman Chaitanya Krishna as Satyadev’s College Friend Shivakumar Ramachandravarapu as Vishwa Nagineedu as ACP B. Ravinder Sayaji Shinde as Minister Siva Reddy Dev Gill CVL Narasimha Rao

Vakeel Saab Release Date:

The web series Vakeel Saab was released on 9th April 2021. The shooting of the series Vakeel Saab was started on 20th January 2020 in Hyderabad.

It was completed on 9th January 2021. There are five songs in the series Vakeel Saab. Let’s watch the trailer of the series Vakeel Saab.

Vakeel Saab Trailer:

Find the trailer of the series Vakeel Saab below.

