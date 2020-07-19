Vader Immortal coming to PlayStation VR in the summer

ILMxLab



As part of the celebrations of the Star Wars Day, Sony announced that the series Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series, will hit PlayStation VR in the summer, and for the first time, all three episodes along with the Lightsaber Dojos experience will be on sale in bundle.

The Serie Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series takes place between movies Star Wars: Episode III Revenge of the Sith and Episode IV A New Hope, and cThey tell the story of a smuggler recruited by Darth Vader.

“There are so many parts that catch you in the experience, but my favorite is at the beginning of the first episode. The moment Darth Vader approaches you for the first time is something that really can’t be explained,” said Mark Miller, executive creative producer. ILMxLAB, in a statement.

The virtual reality video game, centered on the Star Wars villain, won the Best AV / VR Video Game award at the GDC 2020 Awards and also won the PGA Innovation Award in early 2020.

On May 4, Disney also confirmed that the New Zealand filmmaker Taika Waititi to direct and co-write a new movie in the galactic saga.