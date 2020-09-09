Vaccine for the coronavirus: Everything you need to know about its development

Tetra / Getty



He coronavirus (COVID-19), the life-threatening respiratory illness first detected in December 2019, has spread around the world forcing major events to be canceled, postponing sports seasons and sending many people into self-imposed quarantine and isolation. Health authorities and governments are trying to reduce the curve by mitigating its spread through communities, as scientists and biotech companies turn their attention to the disease-causing coronavirus, called SARS-CoV-2.

Since its discovery as the agent that causes the new disease, scientists have started a race to gain a better understanding of the genetic makeup of the virus, how it infects cells, and how to effectively treat it. There is currently no cure, and all that medical specialists can do is treat the symptoms of the disease. However, the long-term strategy to combat COVID-19, which has already spread to every continent on Earth, in addition to Antarctica, is to develop a vaccine.

The development of new vaccines takes time, because they must be rigorously tested and confirmed as safe through clinical trials before they can be used in humans. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in the United States (NIAID, for its acronym in English), has stated several times that a vaccine will arrive only within a year to 18 months at least. Experts agree that there is still a long way to go.

Vaccines are incredibly important in fighting disease. Thanks to the development of vaccines, we have been able to keep several viral diseases at bay for decades. Still, there is confusion and concern about its usefulness. In this guide, we explain what vaccines are, why they are so important, and how scientists will use them in the fight against coronavirus. As more information on this topic becomes available, we will add it to this note, so bookmark this page and check back regularly for the latest updates.

What is a vaccine?



A vaccine is a type of treatment intended to stimulate the body’s immune system to fight infectious pathogens, such as bacteria and viruses. According to the World Health Organization, they are “one of the most effective ways to prevent disease.”

The human body is particularly resistant to diseases, as it has developed a natural defense system against the microorganisms that cause them, such as bacteria and viruses. This defense system, our immune system, is made up of different types of white blood cells that can detect and destroy foreign invaders. Some eat bacteria, others produce antibodies that tell the body what to destroy and kill germs, and still others memorize what invaders look like so that the body can respond quickly in the event of a new invasion.



Vaccines are a very clever “hoax.” Make the body think which is infected, which stimulates this immune response. For example, the measles vaccine tricks the body into thinking it has measles. When you get vaccinated against measles, your body generates a record of the virus that causes measles. If you come into contact with this virus in the future, your body’s immune system will already be primed and ready to defeat it before you can get sick.

The first vaccine was developed by a scientist named Edward Jenner in the late 18th century. In a famous experiment, Jenner scraped pus from a milking machine infected with cowpox, a type of virus that causes disease mainly in cows and is very similar to the smallpox virus, and injected the pus into a young child. The boy got a little sick and had a mild case of cowpox. Later, Jenner inoculated the boy with smallpox, but he did not get sick. The first injection of pus trained the child’s body to recognize the cowpox virus, and because the virus is very similar to smallpox, the child was able to fight it and not get sick.

Vaccines have come an extremely long way since 1796. Scientists definitely no longer inject pus from a patient into other people, and vaccines must meet strict safety standards, several rounds of clinical testing, and severe government guidelines before they can be adopted. for general use.

What’s in a vaccine?



The ingredients of vaccines vary according to their type and according to the way they are intended to elicit an immune response. However, they all have some things in common.

The most important ingredient is antigen. This is the part of the vaccine that the body recognizes as a foreign element. Depending on the type of vaccine, they can be molecules of a virus, such as a DNA chain or a protein. Or weakened versions of live viruses. For example, the measles vaccine contains a weakened version of this virus. When a patient receives the measles vaccine, their immune system recognizes a protein present in the measles virus and learns how to fight it.

Another important ingredient is adjuvant. An adjuvant works to increase the immune response against an antigen. The presence of an adjuvant depends on the type of vaccine.

Some vaccines used to be stored in vials that could be used multiple times and therefore contained preservatives that ensured they could be stored without other nasty bacteria growing inside. One of these preservatives is thimerosal, which has attracted a lot of attention because it contains small amounts of ethylmercury that is easily eliminated from the body. Its inclusion in vaccines has not been shown to cause any harm, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). In places like Australia, it is now common to use single-use ampoules and therefore it is no longer necessary to use preservatives like thimerosal in most vaccines.

To develop a vaccine against SARS-CoV-2, scientists need to find a antigen viable that stimulates the body’s immune system to defend itself against infection.

Developing a coronavirus vaccine

The central pathogen in this outbreak, SARS-CoV-2, belongs to the family of viruses known as coronaviruses. They are so called because, when viewed with a microscope, they show tips or projections on their surface that give them the appearance of a crown.

In the process of developing a vaccine against SARS-CoV-2, scientists are carefully analyzing these projections. The projections allow the virus to enter human cells, where it can reproduce and make copies of itself. They are known as “spike proteins” or “S” proteins. Researchers have been able to map these projections in 3D, and research suggests they could be a antigen viable in any coronavirus vaccine.

This is because protein S is prevalent in coronaviruses we have fought against in the past, including the one that caused the SARS outbreak in China in 2002-2003. This has given researchers a head start in developing vaccines against a part of protein S and, using animal models, they have shown that these can elicit an immune response.

There are many companies around the world working on a vaccine against SARS-CoV-2, developing different ways to boost the immune system. Some of the most talked about approaches are those that use a relatively new type of vaccine, known as a “nucleic acid vaccine.” Essentially, these are programmable vaccines that contain a small piece of genetic code that acts as an antigen.

Some biotech companies like Moderna have been able to rapidly generate new SARS-CoV-2 vaccine designs by taking a piece of the genetic code for protein S and fusing it with fatty nanoparticles that can be injected into the body. Imperial College London is designing a similar vaccine using RNA (ribonucleic acid) from the coronavirus – its genetic code. Inovio, a Pennsylvania biotech company, is generating strands of DNA that it hopes can stimulate an immune response. Although these types of vaccines can be created quickly, none have yet been launched on the market.

Johnson & Johnson and French pharmaceutical giant Sanofi are working together with the US Authority for Advanced Biomedical Research and Development to develop their own vaccines. Sanofi’s plan is to mix the DNA of the coronavirus with genetic material from a harmless virus. For its part, Johnson & Johnson will try to deactivate SARS-CoV-2, basically disabling its ability to cause disease while ensuring that it stimulates the immune system.

Some research organizations, such as Children’s Hospital Boston, are looking at different types of adjuvants that will help boost the immune response. According to the Harvard Gazette, this approach will be directed primarily at the elderly, who do not respond as effectively when they receive a vaccine. It is expected that thanks to the study of adjuvants to enhance a vaccine, it will be possible to vaccinate the elderly with a mixture of ingredients that would increase their immunity.

When will a vaccine and possible cure be available?

Fauci of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases says a vaccine could be available in about a year and a half, although human trials are likely to begin in the next two months. This would be a quick process, Fauci said in a March interview with 60 Minutes.

“The good news is that we have done things faster than ever,” Fauci told 60 Minutes. (Note: both 60 Minutes and CNET are part of the same parent company: ViacomCBS.) “The more objective news is that [la vacuna] She’s not ready for the ‘prime time’ we’re going through right now. “

Why does vaccine production take so long? There are many steps involved and many regulatory hurdles to overcome.

“For any drug to be marketed, it needs to go through the standard clinical trial process, including phase 1 trials. [a la] 3 “said Bruce Thompson, dean of health at Swinburne University in Australia.” We need to ensure that the drug is safe, that it does not harm, and that we know how effective it is. “

Scientists cannot just assume that their vaccine design will work – they must test it over and over again. To do this, they have to recruit thousands of people, to ensure the safety of a vaccine and its usefulness. This process can be divided into six phases:

Vaccine design: Scientists study a pathogen and decide how they will make the immune system recognize it.

Animal Studies: The new vaccine is tested in animal models of the disease to show that it works and does not have extreme adverse effects.

Clinical Trials (Phase I): These are the first human trials and evaluate the safety, dose, and side effects of a vaccine. These trials are only done in a small group or cohort of patients.

Clinical Trials (Phase II) – This is a more in-depth look at how the drug or vaccine actually works in biological terms. It involves a larger cohort of patients and assesses physiological responses and interactions with treatment. For example, a coronavirus trial could test whether a vaccine stimulates the immune system in a certain way.

Clinical trials (phase III): In the final phase of trials, an even larger number of people are evaluated over a long period of time.

Regulatory approval: The final hurdle is for regulatory agencies, such as the US Food and Drug Administration, the European Medicines Agency, and the Australian Therapeutic Products Administration, to review the available evidence from experiments and trials and conclude whether must authorize a vaccine as a treatment option.

Traditionally, then, it can take up to a decade or more for a new vaccine to move from the design phase to the approval phase. In addition, once regulatory processes have concluded that a vaccine is safe, pharmaceutical companies must begin full-blast production in order to make enough vaccines to boost immunity in the general population.

With SARS-CoV-2, the process is accelerating in some instances. As STATnews reports [enlace en inglés], the mRNA vaccine being developed by Moderna has moved from design directly to phase I clinical trials, omitting testing in animal models. Those trials will be conducted at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute (KPWHRI) in Seattle, and patients are currently being recruited for that purpose.

First tests of the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine in humans

In the United States, Moderna’s Phase I clinical trials began on March 16 in collaboration with the NIAID (National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases), the United States National Institutes of Health, and KPWHRI. It is the first human trial of the mRNA vaccine and will seek to recruit a total of 45 healthy adult volunteers between the ages of 18 and 55.

“This phase 1 study, organized at record speed, is an important first step in achieving that goal,” Fauci said in a statement.

Moderna’s approach, explained in the previous section, has advanced with exceptional speed. Because the biotech company was already researching ways to address the coronavirus that causes Middle East respiratory syndrome, it was able to adapt its methodology and vaccine design for SARS-CoV-2. The experimental vaccine, called mRNA-1273, contains genetic material from the spike protein present in SARS-CoV-2 embedded within a lipid nanoparticle.

Manufacturing costs were supported by the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI).

In the trial, patients will receive two injections of 1273 mRNA 28 days apart. The 45 patients will be divided into three groups of 15 and will receive different doses: 25 micrograms, 100 micrograms, or 250 micrograms. Safety reviews will occur after the first four patients receive the lowest and medium doses, and again before all patients receive their vaccinations. Another safety review of the data will be conducted before the 15 patients who will receive the highest dose are injected.

Even if the vaccine is shown to be safe and promising in protecting against COVID-19, it could still take a year for it to become available, at least.

You can visit the NIAID website to get all the information about the trial.

How is COVID-19 treated?



The best way to prevent the disease is to avoid being exposed to it. These tips are indicated in the next section.

First: Antibiotics, drugs designed to fight bacteria, do not work on the SARS-CoV-2 virus. If you are infected, you will be asked to isolate yourself for 14 days to prevent further spread of the disease. If symptoms increase and you experience shortness of breath, high fever, and lethargy, you should seek medical attention.

Treatment of COVID-19 cases in the hospital is based on treating the patient’s symptoms in the most appropriate way. For patients with serious illnesses that affect the lungs, doctors place a tube in the airways so they can be connected to ventilators, machines that help control breathing.

There are no specific treatments for COVID-19 yet, although several are in the works, including experimental antivirals that can attack the virus and existing drugs targeting other viruses such as HIV, which have shown promise in treating COVID- 19.

Remdesivir

Remdesivir, an experimental antiviral made by the biotech company Gilead Sciences, has been in the spotlight. The drug has been used in the United States, China and Italy, but only in a “compassionate” way. This means that although it has not yet received approval, it can be used outside of clinical trials in critically ill patients. Remdesivir is not specifically designed to destroy SARS-CoV-2. Rather, it removes a specific piece of virus machinery, known as “RNA polymerase,” that many viruses use to reproduce. Previously, it has been shown to be effective in human cells and mouse models.

Its effectiveness is still up for debate, and a much more rigorous study will be needed before it becomes a general-use treatment for SARS-CoV-2, if it ever does.

Other treatment options

An HIV drug, called Kaletra / Aluvia, has been used in China to treat COVID-19. According to a statement from AbbVie, an Illinois-based pharmaceutical company, the treatment was provided as an experimental option for Chinese patients during “the early stage” of fighting the virus. The company indicates that it is working in collaboration with global health authorities, including the CDC and the World Health Organization.

A drug that has been used to treat malaria for about 70 years, chloroquine, has been presented as a possible candidate. It appears to have the ability to block the possibility of viruses attaching to and penetrating human cells to reproduce. It also stimulates the immune system. A letter to the editor published in the journal Nature on February 4 showed that chloroquine was effective in fighting SARS-CoV-2. A Chinese study from Guangzhou reports that chloroquine improved patient outcomes and “could increase the treatment success rate” and “shorten hospitalization time.”

How can I protect myself from the coronavirus now?

It is not a good idea to rely on a vaccine to stop the spread of the coronavirus, as there are still many months before one is available. At this time, the best way to stop the spread is to continue to practice good personal hygiene and limit interactions with others. “The best thing you can do is do simple things like wash your hands and sanitize your hands,” Thompson said.

The outbreak of this disease is an unprecedented event, and behavior change is absolutely crucial to stopping the spread.

There are a wealth of WHO resources available to protect against infection. One thing that is clear is that the virus can spread from person to person, and transmission has occurred in communities around the world. Protection comes down to following a few key tips:

Wash your hands: do it for 20 seconds (and nothing less!).

Maintain social distancing – Try to stay at least 3 feet (1 m) away from anyone who coughs or sneezes.

Don’t touch your face, eyes, or mouth – this is extremely difficult, but it is the way the virus initially enters the body.

Respiratory hygiene measures: if you are going to cough or sneeze, cover your mouth with your arm.

If you have visited a place where COVID-19 is spreading, you must isolate yourself for 14 days.

For more information, check out this note about the coronavirus.