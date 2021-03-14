Vaanku Malayalam Movie Download in HD.

The most amazing Malayalam movie has recently released named Vaanku. It is a drama film. Vaanku was released on 29th January 2021 in the Malayalam language in India.

There is no official announcement of the release in another language. But we hope it will soon be released. The film was much awaited one. It is because it has been delayed many times and because of that, the excitement among the fan was increased.

The film Vaanku was about to release on 13th March 2020, but it was delayed because of the Covid-19 pandemic. In this coronavirus pandemic, almost all the movies were postponed, and many producers of movies have decided to release the movie on the OTT platform because the theatres were closed. Also, in India, there was a lockdown.

So, it was not permissible to go outside without any necessary reason. But after a long time, the film Vaanku was finally released on 29th January 2021. Find the trailer of the film Vaanku below.

If we see the translation of the title Vaanku, it is ‘Adhan’. The film Vaanku was directed by Kavya Prakash and produced by Sirajudheen KP and Shabeer Pathan.

Shabna Mohammed did the screenplay of the film Vaanku. Unni R. wrote the story of Vaanku. Arjun Ravi and Suresh Urs did the cinematography and editing of the film Vaanku.

The film Vaanku was completed under Shimoga Creations, 7 J Films, and Trends Ad Film Makers. These are the production companies involved in the film Vaanku.

Ouseppachan gave the music in the film Vaanku. The development of Vaanku was started in September 2018, and the phase of production was started in June 2019.

The cast members of the film Vaanku includes Anaswara Rajan, Nandhana Varma, Gopika Ramesh, Meenakshi Unnikrishnan, Joy Mathew, Thesni Khan, Sreekanth Murali, Vineeth, and Prakash Bare.

The cast members of the film Vaanku includes Anaswara Rajan, Nandhana Varma, Gopika Ramesh, Meenakshi Unnikrishnan, Joy Mathew, Thesni Khan, Sreekanth Murali, Vineeth, and Prakash Bare.