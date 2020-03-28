Uzbek doctor, 39, dies after coronavirus self-treatment

TASHKENT (1) – A well being care supplier in Uzbekistan died on Saturday after unsuccessfully making an attempt to cope with a coronavirus an an infection that he saved secret, the Central Asian nation’s healthcare ministry said.

The 39-year-old man had been in contact with Uzbek “affected particular person zero”, it said in a press launch, who appeared to have contaminated him.

He was hospitalized on March 26 in grave scenario and died two days later, turning into the second coronavirus affected particular person to die inside the former Soviet republic.

Uzbekistan has confirmed 104 circumstances of the virus and has locked down all of its provinces and barred residents from leaving their properties aside from work or essential shopping for.

