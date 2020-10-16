Uttarakhand Vaishnavi Suraksha Yojana 2020 Apply Form for New Born Girls

Earlier the central government has launched a scheme for the girl child of the nation. The name of the program is Beti Bachao Beti Padhao. This is one type of campaign for the people of the country.

However, this program of the central government is still in running condition. The central government is launching many schemes under this campaign.

The government will have to give some financial help to promote the birth of a girl child. However, many state government is also launching the scheme under this program.

The main motto of the scheme is to give encouragement to the birth of a girl child. The government is encouraging the people or the birth of a girl child.

According to that, the government of Uttarakhand is launching the scheme under the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign.

To promote the birth of the girl child, the Uttara Khand government has launched the scheme. To know more about the scheme, you should really the following article.

About Uttarakhand Vaishnavi Suraksha Yojana 2020:

This scheme is launched by the government of Uttarakhand. The government wants to give encouragement to the people of the state to promote the birth of the girl’s child.

The government will also give the kits to the parents of the girl’s child if they send the selfie with their girl’s child to the government. However, how to send the selfie and when to send this information you will come to know in this article.

The department of women and child development has introduced this Vaishnavi scheme for the girl’s child. The government wants to increase the sex ratio of the state.

The sex ratio defines the number of girls in comparison to 1000 boys. Under this scheme, if any parents of the girl child will send a selfie with their newborn baby girl will get the Vaishnavi baby kits from the government.

Objective Of the Uttarakhand Vaishnavi Suraksha Yojana 2020

However, the kits included many items that will help the parents with instant use for the baby girls, which is newborn. The kits contain the items for the newborn baby, and it is very helpful for the parents of the girl’s child.

If the economic condition of the parents is not good, then these kits are very supportive for the parents as that does not have to purchase the essential items for the newborn baby girl.

The government is also making one condition is that if the family of the newborn baby girl belongs to the below poverty line category, then also they can avail of the Vaishnavi baby kits from the government.

In addition to the kits, the government is planning to launch the toll-free number for the mother of the newborn baby girl so that the mother can give the news and situation of the newborn baby to the government on that toll-free number.

Benefits of the Uttarakhand Vaishnavi Suraksha Yojana 2020 :