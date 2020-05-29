Education NEWS

UTDB Recruitment 2020 For Engineer Vacancies at uttarakhandtourism.gov.in

May 29, 2020
Add Comment
Aanchal Singh
4 Min Read
UTDB Recruitment 2020
UTDB Recruitment 2020

UTDB Recruitment 2020 For Engineer Vacancies at uttarakhandtourism.gov.in:

The Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board is releasing its latest UTDB Recruitment 2020 through the official portal uttarakhandtourism.gov.in. There are various vacancies for different posts available here and to fill these vacancies, interested candidates may apply.

UTDB Recruitment 2020
Name of the OrganizationUttarakhand Tourism Development Board (UTDB)
Name of the RegionUttarakhand
Posts NameCivil Engineering Building & Infrastructures
Architect Conservation / Landscapes
Procurement Specialist
Accounting Assistant
Support Architect
Support Engineer
Project Manager
Account Officer
No. of Vacancies20 Posts
Application FeesNo Application Fees
Job CategorySarkari Naukri
Examination dateUpdate soon
Work LocationUttarakhand
Pay ScaleAs per Posts
Application ModeOnline
Starting Date to Apply Online
Last date to Apply Online
Official Websiteuttarakhandtourism.gov.in

UTDB Recruitment Notification 2020:

There are around 12 vacancies available for posts of Civil Engineer, Accounting Assistant, Account Officer, Support Engineer, Project Manager, Architect Conservation and much more. Interested candidates may apply soon before the last dates.

Essential qualification details regarding UTDB Recruitment 2020 are available below. After reading the necessary instructions, applicants may apply via a mentioned mode of application. Moreover, they should complete various application procedures before the last date.

To know more about each of the UPDB Recruitment’s qualification criteria, refer to the official notification uttarakhandtourism.gov.in. It contains all the details furthermore.

UTDB Recruitment 2020 Details:

UTDB Recruitment 2020 Apply online
Name of the PostsNo. of Vacancies
 Civil Engineering Building & Infrastructure 01
 Procurement Specialist01
Accounting Assistant 01
 Account Officer01
 Support Engineer 03
 Project Manager01
Architect Conservation / Landscapes01
Support Architect03
Total No. of Vacancies12 Posts
READ  King Carl Gustaf of Sweden Finally Speaks Out About Why He Took Royal Titles Away From His Grandkids

UTDB Recruitment  2020 Eligibility Criteria:

Age Limit:

Interested candidates’ age should be more than 18 years to apply for the UTDB Recruitment 2020. Also, those who belong to various reserved categories will receive age relaxation as per current government rules.

SC/ ST/ PWD/ Ex-Servicemen candidates shall receive age relaxation into their upper age limit. To know more about each category wise, age relaxation years, go to the official portal, and get more details from it.

Required Educational Qualification:

Candidates who are going to apply for any of these posts should have their Bachelor’s Degree/ Post Graduation degree along with relevant subjects. Also, they should obtain their degree from a government recognized institute or university.

Candidates who have its equivalent qualification may also apply for the UTDB Recruitment 2020 notification uttarakhandtourism.gov.in.

Registration Fees:

There is no registration fee to apply for this recruitment notification. Interested applicants may apply for their desired vacancies.

Selection Procedures:

Mainly, there will be a Personal Interview in which all the applicants must appear. As per their performance in the Interview, candidates shall get selected. To attend the interview, candidates should keep their essential educational documents with them.

More details regarding the Personal Interview are available at the official portal uttarakhandtourism.gov.in. Read these details and then appear for the interview as per the schedule.

Pay Scale:

Selected candidates shall receive their salary as per current UTDB rules as well as their Post level. Different Grade posts’ have various levels of pay for salary.

Here are several posts’ Pay Scale details:

  • Procurement Specialist: 75,000/- or 50,000/- rupees
  • Accounting Assistant: 25,000/- rupees
  • Account Officer: 35,000/- rupees
  • Support Engineer: 35,000/- rupees
  • Project Manager: 35,000/- rupees
  • Architect Conservation / Landscapes: 45,000/- rupees
  • Support Architect: 35,000/- rupees
READ  How ‘The Pioneer Lady’ Ree Drummond Comes up with New Recipes

Important Dates:

UTDB Recruitment Important Dates
UTDB Recruitment 2020 Starting Date
UTDB Recruitment 2020 Last date
UTDB Recruitment 2020 Exam DateWill Update Soon
UTDB Recruitment 2020 Result DateWill Update Soon

Address:

Infrastructure Development Investment Program for Tourism (IDIPT) Office,
Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board,
Gouk. Near ONGC Helipad,
Nimbuwalla, Garhi Cant,
Dehradun:

Steps To Apply For UTDB Recruitment 2020:

  1. The first step is to visit the official portal.
  2. The official website is: uttarakhandtourism.gov.in
  3. Search for the Departmental Info link.
  4. Go to the “Vacancies” section.
  5. Click on that link and then search for this official notification.
  6. Download it and read all the instructions.
  7. Also, download the application form.
  8. Fill the form and then send it to the above address.
  9. Send the application to the above address and complete all the application procedures.

Official Site: www.uttarakhandtourism.gov.in

About the author

View All Posts

Aanchal Singh

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Contact Us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.