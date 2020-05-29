UTDB Recruitment 2020 For Engineer Vacancies at uttarakhandtourism.gov.in:

The Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board is releasing its latest UTDB Recruitment 2020 through the official portal uttarakhandtourism.gov.in. There are various vacancies for different posts available here and to fill these vacancies, interested candidates may apply.

UTDB Recruitment 2020 Name of the Organization Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board (UTDB) Name of the Region Uttarakhand Posts Name Civil Engineering Building & Infrastructures

Architect Conservation / Landscapes

Procurement Specialist

Accounting Assistant

Support Architect

Support Engineer

Project Manager

Account Officer No. of Vacancies 20 Posts Application Fees No Application Fees Job Category Sarkari Naukri Examination date Update soon Work Location Uttarakhand Pay Scale As per Posts Application Mode Online Starting Date to Apply Online – Last date to Apply Online – Official Website uttarakhandtourism.gov.in

UTDB Recruitment Notification 2020:

There are around 12 vacancies available for posts of Civil Engineer, Accounting Assistant, Account Officer, Support Engineer, Project Manager, Architect Conservation and much more. Interested candidates may apply soon before the last dates.

Essential qualification details regarding UTDB Recruitment 2020 are available below. After reading the necessary instructions, applicants may apply via a mentioned mode of application. Moreover, they should complete various application procedures before the last date.

To know more about each of the UPDB Recruitment’s qualification criteria, refer to the official notification uttarakhandtourism.gov.in. It contains all the details furthermore.

UTDB Recruitment 2020 Details:

UTDB Recruitment 2020 Apply online Name of the Posts No. of Vacancies Civil Engineering Building & Infrastructure 01 Procurement Specialist 01 Accounting Assistant 01 Account Officer 01 Support Engineer 03 Project Manager 01 Architect Conservation / Landscapes 01 Support Architect 03 Total No. of Vacancies 12 Posts

UTDB Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria:

Age Limit:

Interested candidates’ age should be more than 18 years to apply for the UTDB Recruitment 2020. Also, those who belong to various reserved categories will receive age relaxation as per current government rules.

SC/ ST/ PWD/ Ex-Servicemen candidates shall receive age relaxation into their upper age limit. To know more about each category wise, age relaxation years, go to the official portal, and get more details from it.

Required Educational Qualification:

Candidates who are going to apply for any of these posts should have their Bachelor’s Degree/ Post Graduation degree along with relevant subjects. Also, they should obtain their degree from a government recognized institute or university.

Candidates who have its equivalent qualification may also apply for the UTDB Recruitment 2020 notification uttarakhandtourism.gov.in.

Registration Fees:

There is no registration fee to apply for this recruitment notification. Interested applicants may apply for their desired vacancies.

Selection Procedures:

Mainly, there will be a Personal Interview in which all the applicants must appear. As per their performance in the Interview, candidates shall get selected. To attend the interview, candidates should keep their essential educational documents with them.

More details regarding the Personal Interview are available at the official portal uttarakhandtourism.gov.in. Read these details and then appear for the interview as per the schedule.

Pay Scale:

Selected candidates shall receive their salary as per current UTDB rules as well as their Post level. Different Grade posts’ have various levels of pay for salary.

Here are several posts’ Pay Scale details:

Procurement Specialist: 75,000/- or 50,000/- rupees

Accounting Assistant: 25,000/- rupees

Account Officer: 35,000/- rupees

Support Engineer: 35,000/- rupees

Project Manager: 35,000/- rupees

Architect Conservation / Landscapes: 45,000/- rupees

Support Architect: 35,000/- rupees

Important Dates:

UTDB Recruitment Important Dates UTDB Recruitment 2020 Starting Date – UTDB Recruitment 2020 Last date – UTDB Recruitment 2020 Exam Date Will Update Soon UTDB Recruitment 2020 Result Date Will Update Soon

Address:

Infrastructure Development Investment Program for Tourism (IDIPT) Office,

Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board,

Gouk. Near ONGC Helipad,

Nimbuwalla, Garhi Cant,

Dehradun:

Steps To Apply For UTDB Recruitment 2020:

The first step is to visit the official portal. The official website is: uttarakhandtourism.gov.in Search for the Departmental Info link. Go to the “Vacancies” section. Click on that link and then search for this official notification. Download it and read all the instructions. Also, download the application form. Fill the form and then send it to the above address. Send the application to the above address and complete all the application procedures.

Official Site: www.uttarakhandtourism.gov.in