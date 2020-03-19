NEWS

UTA Signs ‘Yellow Rose’ Filmmaker Diane Paragas

March 19, 2020
EXCLUSIVE: UTA has signed filmmaker Diane Paragas for worldwide illustration in all areas.

Most not too long ago, Paragas directed, wrote and produced her narrative characteristic debut, Yellow Rose. The musical drama was acquired by Sony Footage Worldwide Acquisitions and can be launched by SPWA’s movie manufacturing label Stage 6 later in 2020.

The movie premiered on the 2019 Los Angeles Asian Pacific Movie Competition, the place it received the grand jury award for greatest narrative characteristic. Since then, it has received a number of grand jury and viewers awards at North American movie festivals.

The characteristic focuses on the trials and tribulations of a 17 yr previous Filipina woman who longs to be a rustic singer whereas going through the specter of deportation. Paragas additionally co-wrote a few of the songs within the movie.

Paragas received a 2020 Artistic Capital Award for her upcoming movie The Three Lives Of David Wong, an experimental documentary a couple of wrongfully accused Chinese language restaurant employee instructed by means of live-action puppetry.

Earlier this yr, Geena Davis’ Bentonville Movie Basis, a nonprofit group centered on selling underrepresented voices of numerous storytellers, chosen Paragas as an inaugural fellow for its improvement program. She can be the founding father of Brooklyn-based Civilian Studios, a business and documentary manufacturing firm.

She continues to be managed by LBI Leisure and represented by Morris Yorn Barnes Levine Krintzman Rubenstein Kohner & Gellman.

