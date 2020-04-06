UTA Signs ‘Tales Of The City’ Star And Academy Award-Nominated Actor Ellen Page

EXCLUSIVE: UTA has signed director, producer, author, advocate and Academy Award-nominated actor Ellen Web page for worldwide illustration in all areas.

Web page was nominated for an Oscar for her function within the Jason Reitman-directed comedy Juno and starred in Christopher Nolan’s Oscar-winning movie Inception. She lately made her directorial debut with Netflix’s There’s One thing In The Water. The documentary relies on the novel of the identical title by Ingrid Walton. The movie explores the scourge of environmental racism by way of the lens of Indigenous and African Nova Scotian girls combating to guard their communities, their land and their futures.

Web page credit additionally embrace Netflix’s adaptation of the graphic novel The Umbrella Academy, which wrapped manufacturing on its second season and is slated to debut later this 12 months. She additionally starred in Lauren Morelli’s revival of the ‘90s LGBTQ mini-series, Tales of the Metropolis. On prime of that, she created and produced the Hulu docuseries Gaycation, which earned two Emmy noms.

As well as, Web page developed, produced and starred within the indie drama, My Days of Mercy and lent her voice to Claude Barras’ Oscar-nominated animated characteristic, My Life As A Zucchini. She additionally labored on quite a few initiatives together with Peter Sollett’s Freeheld and Patricia Rozema’s post-apocalyptic drama Into The Forest.

For her work in advocacy and activism, Web page shed lights on essential social and LGBTQ+ points. She has partnered with the Astraea Lesbian Basis for Justice to lift cash for grassroots activists and homeless youth.

Web page continues to be managed by Kelly Bush Novak at VIE Leisure and repped by ID and legal professional Kevin Yorn at Morris Yorn Barnes Levine.