Users can call by Google Duo using their email

Screenshots by Shelby Brown / CNET



At the end of April Google announced improvements to Google Duo And, very soon, the app will also allow you to make calls via email. Currently the app requires people to have the contact’s phone number in order to communicate.

The feature was found by Jane Manchun Wong, a famous security researcher, who published a screenshot of the Google Duo menu that will allow users to use their email – instead of their phone number – as a method of contact. Wong also showed that the app will enable the use of links as an invitation to videoconferences, very much in the style of Zoom.

However, it is not clear if in the future Google Duo can be used without having to configure the app using a phone number, an option that currently exists for the web version.

Recently, as many people are still in confinement due to the coronavirus pandemic, several instant messaging and video conferencing applications have released new features and updates with the current needs of their users in mind. For example, WhatsApp increased the number of participants in calls and video calls, Facebook lanzó Messenger Rooms and Zoom has made updates to improve user safety.

