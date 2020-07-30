US Youth Prefer iPhone Over Other Brands: Study

James Martin/CNET



Young people in the United States wear Nike clothes, buy their cosmetics at Tarte, eat at Chick-fil-A, surf Instagram, and their favorite phone is the iPhone.

Market research company Piper Sandler revealed the findings of its study on the preferences of young people or adolescents in the United States, a category better known as Generation Z. The study, conducted among 5,200 young people in the country, shows that almost all of them have an iPhone and they claim that their next phone will still be an iPhone.

According to the study, 85 percent of young people in the United States already have an iPhone in their hands, and 88 percent say they will buy an iPhone. Both figures are the highest in iPhone adoption among youth in the United States since the study was conducted, says Piper Sandler.

In other tech and social media industries, youth prefer YouTube and Netflix over cable TV, Hulu, and Amazon Prime. Teenagers also consume digital content on Instagram, Snapchat, Twitter, Facebook and Pinterest. Of course, teens also have their favorite digital stars David Dobrik, Kylie Jenner, PewDiePie, Emma Chamberlain and, oddly enough, Donald Trump.

Last but not least, young people, like almost any other group with Internet access, prefer Amazon as their primary method of online shopping. 52 percent of respondents said Amazon was their website for online shopping. To demonstrate the retailer’s supremacy, second place Nike is worn by 4 percent of youth.

