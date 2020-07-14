US wants to cut chip supply to Huawei: Reuters

Óscar Gutiérrez / CNET



The United States seeks to ban Huawei from distributing processors with American technology, according to a Reuters report.

The news agency, citing an official document that the US government will publish on Friday, May 15, says that this new export rule will affect Huawei and the manufacturer TSMC, which is responsible for producing the HiSilicon processor of the Chinese phones.



Reuters says that with the new export rule, manufacturers like TSMC will need a license issued by the US Department of Commerce to be able to supply chips to Huawei. The rule only affects components that use United States technology or information.

The US government announcement comes a day after TSMC announced the construction of a factory in Arizona and that it will require a $ 12 billion investment, according to Reuters. TSMC did not comment to the agency on Friday.

Huawei, according to Reuters, said the Chinese government would retaliate if the new export rule goes into effect. Huawei gave no further comment to Reuters.

Huawei, the second-largest smartphone maker in the world, is in the midst of a trade war between the United States and China. President Donald Trump’s administration has repeatedly said that Huawei represents a problem of National security and it has banned the sale of its cell phones in the country, has blocked the use of Chinese infrastructure for the constriction of 5G networks in the US and has put Huawei on the black list for a year.

Since Huawei is blacklisted in the US, the Chinese firm has no access to Google services, undermining the popularity of its phones against rivals such as Samsung, LG and even against compatriots Oppo or Xiaomi who do. they have access.