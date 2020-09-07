US supercomputers seek cure for coronavirus

Carlos Jones / Oak Ridge National Laboratory



The United States government, industry, and academia have joined forces to combat the coronavirus by offering researchers access to some of the most powerful IBM supercomputers in the world, along with cloud computing resources from Amazon, Microsoft and Google. The COVID-19 High Performance Computing Consortium can be used for work like projecting the spread of the disease and modeling potential medications.

“By leveraging supercomputing capacity under a consortium of partners … we can offer extraordinary supercomputing power to scientists, medical researchers, and government agencies that are responding to and mitigating this global emergency,” said Dario Gil, director, in a statement. from IBM Research. IBM is coordinating this effort.

Supercomputers, giant machines that can occupy entire floors of buildings and consume as much energy as a small town, are used to perform tasks such as simulating nuclear weapons explosions, effects of climate change, and the physics of the cosmos. They can also be used for medical research, such as the discovery of new drugs – a critical capability given the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus and the COVID-19 pandemic, the disease it causes.

IBM built several of the giant machines involved in this effort, such as the Lassen supercomputer at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, with 34,848 IBM Power9 processor cores assisted by 3,168 Nvidia graphics chips.

However, a wide variety of computers are involved, including the powerhouse of the three largest cloud computing services: Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud. Such services offer enormous amounts of computing power, but typically spread between computers that do not have super-fast data connections internally, such as supercomputers.

The Summit machine, built by IBM, the world’s fastest supercomputer, has already been used to screen 8,000 chemical compounds in search of a drug that could thwart the infectious power of COVID-19. So far, researchers in that effort at Oak Ridge National Laboratory and the University of Tennessee have recommended 77 drug compounds for experimental testing.



