US SEC Allows $10B Hedge Fund to Offer Access to CME Bitcoin Futures

A secretive but reportedly extremely profitable hedge fund now has the inexperienced mild to spend money on Bitcoin (BTC) futures markets.

In a brochure initially dated March 30, the US regulator the Securities and Alternate Fee (SEC) confirmed that Renaissance Applied sciences’ Medallion Funds now have entry to the burgeoning Bitcoin futures scene.

Medallion Funds will get BTC futures go-ahead

In accordance to the literature, Renaissance will provide entry to cash-settled contracts from CME Group, one of many two oldest-running Bitcoin futures suppliers.

“The Medallion Funds are permitted to enter into bitcoin futures transactions, which Renaissance will restrict to cash-settled futures contracts traded on the CME,” it states.

Renaissance’s $10 billion hedge fund just lately gained notoriety within the press, having gained 24% 12 months to date regardless of the tumultuous volatility plaguing conventional markets over coronavirus.

In accordance to traders talking to the Wall Avenue Journal on Friday, the month of March, which even noticed Bitcoin plunge 60% in simply in the future, nonetheless managed to ship 9.9% returns for the fund.

Futures resurgence continues

On the identical time, Bitcoin futures have been witnessing a return to kind after struggling lowered participation in earlier weeks.

In accordance to the most up-to-date knowledge from CME, its merchandise reached all-time highs when it comes to distinctive accounts final month, a mixed annual progress price of 161%.

CME Bitcoin futures accounts. Supply: Hunter Horsley/ Twitter

Nonetheless, reactions to the Medallion Funds announcement underscored continued mistrust of institutional traders amongst Bitcoin supporters. As Cointelegraph reported, suspicions final 12 months targeted on futures contract settlements artificially pressuring the Bitcoin value.

Others, comparable to stock-to-flow creator PlanB, have publicly refuted the concept futures are answerable for value manipulation.