US Mining Firm Plans to Nearly Double Hash Rate After Halving

U.S.-based mining agency, Riot Blockchain, has greater than doubled the variety of next-generation Bitcoin (BTC) miners it has bought, shopping for 1,040 Antminer S19s from Bitmain on Might 6.

The extra miners price the agency $1.9 million, following Riot’s buy of 1,000 S19s Professionals, revealed on April 30.

Riot predicts 80% improve in hash charge after deploying S19s

Anticipating that the items may have been shipped and deployed through the third quarter of this 12 months, Riot expects the approaching 2,040 S19s will improve its operational hashrate by 80% by 2021.

In whole, the Riot predicts that it’s going to command an working hashrate of 457 petahashes per second whereas using roughly 16.5 megawatts of electrical energy after deployment.

A spokesperson representing Bitmain in North American acknowledged that the agency “has been working with Riot Blockchain for a number of years,” with Riot “utilizing [Bitmain’s] Antminer merchandise for working their information facilities.”

S17 failures forged a darkish cloud over S19 launch

Riot’s near-multi-million greenback buy from Bitmain got here on the identical day that the ASIC producer acknowledged having issues with a just lately shipped batch of S17s — with miners reporting failure charges as excessive as 30% among the many items.

The corporate advised Cointelegraph that it’s at present in negotiating options with clients who’ve bought faulty items, encouraging affected customers to contact it immediately.

Riot partially relocated due to pandemic

After reporting that the COVID-19 outbreak had impacted the enterprise actions at its facility in Oklahoma, Riot Blockchain relocated a portion of its just lately bought S17 miners to a facility operated by mining agency, Coinmint, in New York throughout April.

Final week, a New Jersey decide granted seven motions of dismissal ending a two-year lawsuit towards Riot Blockchain alleging that the agency misled its shareholders at the beginning of 2018.