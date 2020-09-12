US investigates ZTE for alleged bribery: report

Andrew Hoyle / CNET



The United States government will launch an investigation against the Chinese manufacturer ZTE for alleged bribes made to other countries, according to a report by NBC News.

ZTE reportedly fell into corruption in more than a dozen countries including Algeria, Liberia, Kenya and Zimbabwe, according to the report. The NBC News report comes out after ZTE has already run into trouble with the United States for violating sanctions against Iran and North Korea in 2017.

NBC News says that ZTE paid US $ 5,000 a month in Kenya for an indefinite period of time to local government officials in order to obtain a contract, this as proof of the US government’s accusations against the manufacturer.

A representative for the attorney general in New York did not comment to NBC. ZTE, for its part, told NBC that it was committed to its legal obligations. “The top priority for the team leading the company is to make ZTE a trusted brand in the global market and the company is proud of the progress that has been made. Beyond this, it would not be appropriate for ZTE to comment.” the company told NBC.

ZTE did not immediately respond to a request for comment from CNET en Español.

ZTE was indicted by the United States Department of Commerce in 2017 and its permission to purchase components from domestic companies was blocked. ZTE, as part of the indictment, was forced to pay US $ 1.19 billion.

