US investigates TikTok again over children’s privacy: report

The US Federal Trade Commission and the US Department of Justice are investigating TikTok, on charges of failing to comply with its obligation (contained in a 2019 FCC agreement) to protect the privacy of minors, according to Reuters. Two sources told the news agency that they participated in conference calls regarding these accusations against TikTok, with both government agencies.

TikTok is a social network where users, mostly teenagers and young adults, post videos up to 15 seconds long, often in sync with music. The app has risen in popularity in the first quarter of the year, recording more than 2 billion downloads on the App Store and Google Play, according to a report by analytics firm Sensor Tower, released in April.

In 2019, the app’s owners agreed to pay $ 5.7 million to settle charges from the FTC for violating COPPA, the federal law protecting children’s online privacy, by failing to obtain parental consent before collecting personal information. of those under 13 years of age. TikTok also did not remove that personal information when it received complaints from parents and their children, according to the FTC.

A TikTok spokeswoman said the company takes “security very seriously for all of our users” and continues to introduce new measures to protect young people on the app.

The app has come under heavy scrutiny in recent months. US lawmakers have accused TikTok of being a threat to national security and the US Army and Navy. They have banned the use of the app on government devices.

In an interview with Fox News the week of July 6, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo He said the Trump administration is aware of TikTok and is considering banning the app. “We are taking this very seriously,” Pompeo said in response to the interviewer’s question. “We have been working on this issue for some time”, citing the administration’s prohibitions against the Chinese telecommunications equipment manufacturer, Huawei.

The FTC declined to comment. The Justice Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

