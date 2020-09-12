US again delays total Huawei ban

Angela Lang / CNET



The US government has again delayed the entry into force of the total ban on doing business with Huawei in the United States, as confirmed by the Commerce Department this week.

The last 45-day license granted to allow Huawei to continue its meager operations in the country should have ended on April 1. However, that temporary license will now expire on May 15, allowing companies that still do business with the Chinese company to continue it.

On its website, the Department of Commerce also indicated that it has opened the reception of public comments to determine the need for future possible extensions of the Temporary General License that has been renewed to Huawei since its business was suspended in May of the year. In the past, when the government blacklisted the maker of cell phones and telecommunications equipment, suspecting it might have strong ties to the Chinese government and a plan to spy on US communications.

The Commerce Department will receive public comments from companies that work with Huawei from March 10 to 25, and then decide what steps to take in the future with the situation of temporary permit extensions, which could even lead to permits of more than 45 days, if necessary.

These extensions are important in particular for rural telecom operators that had strong business with Huawei. The Commerce Department report also calls for companies that have these businesses to “identify alternatives to Huawei for future operations.”

This week Huawei announced that the face-to-face event of Huawei P40 launch in Paris would be canceled, and the The company will do it virtually on March 26.