Uruguay, the first country in Latin America to return to the scene with live music

With masks to circulate through the halls, seated public, alcohol gel on the tables and prohibition of consumption at the bar, Uruguayan concert halls have been the first in Latin America to reopen after the COVID-19 stoppage thanks to an alliance between producers, managers and artists.

Although the first concert of this “new normal” took place on July 9 at La Trastienda, one of the main venues in Montevideo, the highlight will be the Suena Uruguay festival, which will be held on 14, 15, 21 and 22 of August with the sum of twelve artists spread over two stages in the capital.

Precisely La Trastienda hosted what would be its last concert in 4 months on March 13, the day that the Government of Uruguay decreed the health emergency due to the appearance of the first four positives for COVID-19. That period, as its director, Danilo Astori Sueiro, tells EFE, was marked by “a lot of uncertainty and anguish” in the music scene.

The fact of not knowing when the activities would return, which both for Astori and for other agents in the cultural world constitutes the day-to-day work, impacted on the schedule planned for the following months.

Along these lines, Nicolás Ambrosio, the head of the Museum Room – a space for shows within the Montevideo Carnival Museum, admits that those months passed “with many difficulties.”

“When they announced to us on March 13 that we had to stop everything, we had about 25 shows scheduled for the next few months and an agenda practically closed with many international artists, so it was not only necessary to see how to get out of the situation of not having an income but to rearm all the year with great uncertainty ”, he points out.

AN UNEXPECTED REST

The imposed break also had consequences for musicians at a time when many of them were eager to play again after the summer holidays, which in Uruguay culminate with the return to classes and other activities in March.

However, many artists turned to social networks and managed, through streaming concerts from their homes, to follow a certain link with their followers.

Rapper Diego Arquero, one of the twelve artists at the festival, tells Efe that, as he had just finished a tour, he took advantage of the time to compose and focus on his music, although without losing sight of the problem of lack of income and anxiety to return to the stage.

“He came from many shows here and in Argentina and it was good to lower the ball a little to the ground. I feel that every situation that generates a problem also generates an opportunity and we always go out (…) This stop was good, I wish it had been shorter ”, he reflects.

For Ernesto Tabárez, lead singer of the rock band Eté & Los Problems, which is also on the Suena Uruguay billboard, the suspension of shows came as an unexpected break at an inopportune moment.

“We had already rested in summer, we had not played in January, we had rehearsed in February and we did not need a break at this time of year,” the interpreter points out.

TO DREAM AGAIN

Once the emergency situation due to COVID-19 was prolonged in Uruguay, a country that managed to keep the number of cases under control early on by recommending that the population stay home without a mandatory quarantine, music began to articulate efforts.

As the member of the group Uruguay Es Música (UEM) Verónica Piana explains to Efe, this alliance, which brings together artists, managers, producers and venue managers, took shape in the midst of a crisis to frame an earlier idea.

“What we set ourselves were different objectives. The first was the emergency situation, to be able to cover all the people who were in a more vulnerable situation (…), then we began to work in different commissions ”, he says.

Both Piana and Astori, a member of the group, thus agreed that, despite the difficulties, the sector began to rearm itself and, in the synergy of the actors, organize a return that finally arrived on July 9.

“We got used to that moment and began to pull from another place (…) and we obtained a great achievement that was this first reopening”, highlights Astori, who in turn underlines the importance that, with an emotional show by Los Buenos Muchachos en La Trastienda, Uruguay was a pioneer in returning to the scene with audiences in Latin America.

“I have been working in this industry for 20 years and it was a night full of nerves, nerves saved to do everything right with this sanitary protocol that must be followed, with a small capacity”, he says.

To this, Piana adds that, with the collaboration of the Government and the work in commissions, a protocol was reached with a reduction in the capacity of musicians and spectators that gave a solution to the activity when, he estimates, some 10,000 workers in the country depend on it.

With fewer people and with the strange atmosphere that causes the artists to applaud and chant without jumping or dancing en masse, next weekend the live festivals return to Uruguay and the musicians celebrate it.

“Going back and playing for people is always very valuable; Since we started, there has never been so much time without playing and we miss playing a lot, so it’s going to be a stirrer for everyone I suppose ”, Tabárez highlights, to which for Arquero it was time to go out“ to burn everything ”on stage.