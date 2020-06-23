UPTET Result 2020 Download Merit List Check at upbasiceduboard.gov.in

UPTET Official Result 2020 check at upbasiceduboard.gov.in:

The UPTET result has been uploaded by the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board at www.upbasiceduboard.gov.in. So now all candidates who applied for UPTET examination they can download their Results on the main site at www.upbasiceduboard.gov.in. The examination will be conducted in 2020. This examination is conducted for the Teachers Job in Primary Level and Upper Primary Level in the Uttar Pradesh State.

The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board has been released the UPTET result 2020 on the official site for the Teacher Eligibility Test in the Uttar Pradesh State.

The examination conducted in two-phase. Paper 1 is for primary level class 1 to class 5 and paper 2 is for Upper Primary Level Class 6 to Class 8. This written examination scheduled in 2020 at Morning and Afternoon shift. More detail about this examination is given below.

Name of the Organization: Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board

Name of the Job: Primary and Upper Primary Level Teachers Job

Name of the Exam: Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UP TET)

First, all candidates log in to the official site www.upbasiceduboard.gov.in. Then on the Home Page click on the link “UPTET Result 2020”. Now candidates enter the required field like Application No., Registration No., Date of Birth, etc. and click on the “submit” button. The Results will be displayed on your screen. Then Download your UPTET Results and take it your examination and future references.

Official UP TET Result: SET QSET Paper Name Question Booklet Number Primary Level (PRI) Paper I(Afternoon Session) SET P R SQ-SET Upper Primary Level (UPRI) Paper II(Morning Session) SET W SET X SET Y SET Z

