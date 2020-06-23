UPSSSC admit card Instructor Recruitment 2020 Apply for 559 Posts at upsssc.gov.in with Diploma/ Degree Holders & NCVT/ NAC Holders.

UPC stands for Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission. They are recruiting candidates for vacant posts in the various state government department. Every time they announce recruitment notification they receive plenty of applications from interested applicants. Due to government jobs, aspirants are more interested and apply in most of the notification.

Recently they have invited candidates for various posts of Instructor.We have updates regarding UPSC Recruitment 2020 as they are going to fill 559 vacancies for different Instructor. Candidates are invited to apply but before applying you should read official notification and then if you are eligible as per requirement then only you should apply for the same.

There are total 559 vacancies and job seekers are encouraged to apply. As all jobs are under government payroll so if you are looking for government jobs, then you should go through with this official advertisement. Candidates who are not eligible as per the qualification and eligibility criteria only they can apply in other word application for applicants who are not qualified enough will be rejected so read required criteria carefully and then apply for UPSC 559 Instructor Recruitment 2020. Here are the details that will help you to check out information about notification you can go through with it.

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Selection Commission will go through with selection process to recruit candidates, and it will be quite tuff or in another word only skilled candidates will crack this process. Many of the candidates are getting coaching from various coaching classes or any professionals. They will get some help that how to prepare for recruitment process and how to attend the examination.

There will also be cut through competition as nowadays job seekers are highly focused on government jobs and therefore if your preparation is not well then you will be out of the competition. As there are 559 Instructor vacancies so it will help you to make your place but you need also to work hard for the same. Here are some details regarding UPSC Instructor Recruitment 2020 you can read it before applying.

UPSSSC Instructor Recruitment 2020

559 Instructor Vacant Posts

Name Of The Post NCVT/ NAC Holders Diploma/ Degree Holders TOTAL VACANCY Fitter Recruitment 04 04 08 Posts Welder (Gas & Electric) Recruitment 20 18 38 Posts Turner Recruitment 02 00 02 Posts Machinist Recruitment 03 00 03 Posts Foundry man Recruitment 02 00 02 Posts Plumber Recruitment 19 19 38 Posts Draftsman (Mechanical) Recruitment 19 18 37 Posts Mechanic (Motor Vehicle) Recruitment 03 01 04 Posts Mechanic (Tractor) Recruitment 04 04 08 Posts Mechanic (Diesel) Recruitment 03 00 03 Posts Painter (General) Recruitment 20 19 39 Posts Draftsman (Civil) Recruitment 03 00 03 Posts Mechanic (Refrigeration & AC) Recruitment 25 23 48 Posts Electrician Recruitment 26 25 51 Posts Wireman Recruitment 04 01 05 Posts Electronics Mechanic Recruitment 06 05 11 Posts I.T & Electronic System Management Recruitment 18 19 37 Posts Instrument Mechanic Recruitment 01 00 01 Posts Secretarial Practice Recruitment 02 00 02 Posts Stenography (Hindi) Recruitment 04 04 08 Posts Hair & Skin Care Recruitment 26 23 49 Posts Cutting Swing Recruitment 04 04 08 Posts Dress Making Recruitment 13 11 24 Posts Embroidery & Needle work Recruitment 01 00 01 Posts Fashion Technology Recruitment 15 12 27 Posts Computer Operator & Programming Assistant (COPA) Recruitment 22 22 44 Posts Employability Skill Recruitment 15 14 29 Posts I.T Lab Instructor Recruitment 15 14 29 Posts Total Vacancy 299 260 TOTAL 559 Posts

Educational Qualification

Candidates must have completed their HSC from any recognised educational board.

Applicant must have technical qualification either diploma or degree with the relevant post.

Age Limit

Minimum age is 21 years, and greatest age is 40 years as on July 01, 2020.

Age relaxation will be applicable as per government norms.

Selection Process

Selection of the candidates will be based on the performance only.

First, you need to clear the written test with required cut off marks and then only you will be eligible to appear for personal interview.

